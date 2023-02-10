The fan, named only as Trudy tweeted to him: ‘Victorious festival haven't confirmed a Sunday headliner yet for 27th Aug...are you free? Will it be you?’ to which he gave the positive three word reply.

The exchange came after the festival, based on Southsea Common over the August bank holiday weekend, announced that Kasabian would be headlining the Saturday, joining the previously announced Jamiroquai taking the top spot on Friday’s opening night.

Numerous fans replied, pleading with the former Oasis frontman to come to Southsea. The official Victorious account even added: ‘We’d love to have you!’

Liam Gallagher performs on the Pyramid stage on day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

And local promoter Beats & Swing even issued a cheeky invite to carry on partying after playing at Joanna’s – a notorious seafront nightclub which closed in 2004.

Liam’s brother Noel, who he conquered the charts with in Oasis, headlined Victorious with his High Flying Birds project back in 2016. Liam’s most recent album, C’mon You Know hit number one in the charts on its release last year.

The only dates he has announced for this summer include Rock Werchter in Belgium in June, Mad Cool Festival in Spain in July and Boardmasters Festival in Cornwall on August 12, which would leave him free for Victorious’ final night on August 27.

Screengrab from Twitter of a fan asking Liam Gallagher to play at Victorious Festival 2023