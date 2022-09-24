Live at The Bandstand season comes to a close in Southsea this weekend with two bumper shows

The season, held on Castle Field in Southsea, had been due to end last weekend, but was postponed due to the official period of mourning for The Queen.

A statement on social media said: ‘Thanks for your understanding and patience with recent postponements to our programme.

‘We are delighted to say that we are back for one final bumper weekend of live music on Castle Field to end the Bandstand season for 2022.’

Crowds enjoying the opening Live at The Bandstand event of the season in Castle Field, June 22, 2022. Picture: Mike Cooter (120622)

Today's event has been dubbed Along The Coast and has been put together by National Youth Theatre associate company Piece of Cake Productions.

The music kicks off at 1pm with ‘lo-fi and experimental hip-hop and rap from some of the area’s brightest emerging black talent,’ including Madison Well, Baby Panna, Nnamoi, IK8BOY, Dockem, Kid Crayy, Lebbs, Tiwo, Malone, Justdio, K.Selecta and Darkstargraver.

From 7pm to 8pm nine-piece tribute band Le Freak will close the show with a set packed with classic funk, soul and disco covers, before a fireworks display ends the evening.

Then tomorrow (Sunday), legendary local promoters Beats & Swing present The Last Dance from midday to 6pm. There’s music from ska to funk, electronica and more, with performances from Jimi Needles, The Decatonics, Tuba Libres, Offbeat Offensive, Tom Mayhem, and Big Child Man Child.

Both days are free public events by Portsmouth City Council, proudly supported by Victorious Festival.