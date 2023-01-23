Viewers are at fever pitch over the drama between former University of Portsmouth student Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and fellow contestant Olivia Hawkins. The two apparently have history outside of the South Africa sunshine, which could explain some of the drama going on.

Gossiping has intensified on social media after Zara, 25, shocked viewers following a recoupling and a game of beer pong which turned sour left fans completely shocked. A teaser clip before tonight’s show showed the duo having an intense row on the day beds.

Here is all you need to know about the links between Zara and Olivia, and their story so far:

Did Zara and Olivia know each other before Love Island?

Viewers have been left scratching their heads over the beef between the pair due to their supposed past. Some are accusing them of playing it up for the cameras, while others speculate something happened before they arrived in the villa.

Fans have discovered that Olivia commented on one of Zara’s Instagram posts in May 2020, leading to them to speculate that they have a history before the ITV2 reality show. Underneath a model shot photo captioned ‘archives’, Olivia said: ‘Fave photo of you’, with a heart-eye emoji.

A feud between Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and Olivia Hawkins on tonight's episode has been teased. Picture: ITV plc/Lifted entertainment.

Zara responded with the comment: ‘@livhawkinss my babes.’ The comments have since been removed from Zara’s profile.

It is unclear whether they have met in person, or have an extensive history. They have not yet discussed it in any episode so far.

What caused the drama between Zara and Olivia?

It all started off with a simple game of beer pong but Zara’s claws eventually came out. During the challenge on Thursday’s episode, she was forced to kiss the person she believed to be the most ‘two-faced’.

Pictured: Olivia and Zara chat on episode seven of winter Love Island.

The property developer and former Astoria dirty disco girl pecked Olivia on the cheek, and it all kicked off. The drama continued on Friday night’s episode. There was a tense recoupling where Olivia, a 27-year-old ring girl, was left broken and upset as Zara choose to couple up with her man, Tom Clare, 23, a Macclesfield Town footballer.

On Sunday’s show, the duo went to have a chat to clear the air; though this resolved little. The confrontation left Olivia in tears, after she chatted to Zara about her own relationship with Tom – specifically that Tom was ‘making his feelings very clear’.

What has been teased for tonight’s episode?

Pictured: Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown. Picture: ITV Plc/Lifted entertainment.

More drama has been shown in a preview clip. Olivia pulled Tom aside for a chat, and there was a heated exchange between her and Zara afterwards.

The property developer wanted ‘context’ to the conversation, but Olivia said it was ‘private’. ‘Private? Well I like to be open here so can I ask you what it was about?’ Zara said in an assertive tone.

Laughing, Olivia said: ‘I like to be private in here if that’s ok?’ Zara responded harshly after Olivia said the conversation didn’t concern her. She argued: ‘I’m in a couple with him so it does kind of concern me.

‘I’m here to find someone and I see a future with him.’ Olivia accused Zara of ‘playing a game’, to which she said: ‘Playing a game how bruv?