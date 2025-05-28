Are one of these 10 eagerly anticipated film releases on your watch list this summer?

The 2025 summer cinema release scheduled is packed once again.

From superhero movies to live-action reimaginings, it’s once again set to be a bumper crop of blockbusters this year.

But what are the 10 films that cinephiles are the most looking forward to seeing this year?

The curtain falls for the final time on Ethan Hunt , as the last Mission: Impossible movie has finally made its way to cinemas, just before the long summer holiday.

The highly anticipated finale to Tom Cruise’s beloved action franchise is just one of a number of huge films destined for the big screen this year, all hoping to capture the imaginations of cinema-goers, much like Sinners did earlier this year – a film Tom Cruise himself feels deserves another cinema run after meeting some of its cast and crew earlier this month.

But what are the biggest films that audiences are looking forward to seeing on the big screen or, alternatively, on their home cinema systems via streaming services?

What are the 10 most anticipated films coming to cinemas and streaming services this summer - and have you seen any of them yet? | Canva

Thanks to some exclusive data we received from JustWatch , we’ve narrowed down your viewing choices for the summer to bring you the 10 most anticipated films – those either just released or soon to be released in cinemas or on streaming services in the United Kingdom – just in time for the holidays.

So, the question is: what are we going to see at the movies this weekend?

Methodology

The rankings are based on JustWatch user activity in the United States between January 1 and May 19, 2025. Rankings were determined using a Normalized Weighted Score, calculated from the following user interaction metrics and their respective weights: Watchlist Adds (30%), Likelist Adds (25%), Trailer Views (20%), Page Views (15%), and Total Interactions (10%).

The 10 most anticipated summer blockbusters in 2025

10 Fountain of Youth (out now through AppleTV+)

Synopsis: Two estranged siblings team up for a global heist to find the mythical Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that could lead to immortality.

Popularity Score: 35

9 How to Train Your Dragon (June 9 2025)

Synopsis: A live-action adaptation of the beloved animated film, telling the story of Hiccup, a young Viking who befriends a rare Night Fury dragon named Toothless, challenging his village's traditions of dragon slaying.

Popularity Score: 38

8. M3GAN 2.0 (June 27 2025)

Synopsis: The chillingly lifelike AI doll returns in this sequel to the hit horror film. Details are scarce, but M3GAN's terrifying evolution is expected to continue, posing new threats to anyone who gets in her way.

Popularity Score: 38

7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25 2025)

Synopsis: Marvel Studios introduces its first family to the MCU. While plot specifics are under wraps, the film is expected to explore the origins and early adventures of Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm as they become Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing.

Popularity Score: 38

6. Superman (July 11 2025)

Synopsis: Directed by James Gunn, this film introduces a new iteration of the Man of Steel. It is said to focus on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing, exploring his kindness in a world that often isn't.

Popularity Score: 39

5. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (June 7 2025)

Synopsis: Set in the John Wick universe, this action-thriller stars Ana de Armas as a young female assassin seeking revenge against the people who murdered her family.

Popularity Score: 51

4. 28 Years Later (June 20 2025)

Synopsis: A sequel to 28 Weeks Later and 28 Days Later, this film continues the story of the rage virus pandemic. Danny Boyle and Alex Garland return to the franchise, with plot details currently kept under wraps but expected to explore the long-term consequences of the outbreak.

Popularity Score: 55

3. Lilo & Stitch (out now in cinemas)

Synopsis: A live-action reimagining of the beloved animated classic. The story follows the bond between a lonely Hawaiian girl named Lilo and a mischievous, dog-like alien experiment named Stitch, who is engineered for destruction but learns about 'ohana' (family).

Popularity Score: 62

2. Jurassic World: Rebirth (July 2 2025)

Synopsis: The next instalment in the Jurassic World franchise is set to usher in a "new Jurassic era," reportedly featuring an all-new storyline and a fresh cast of characters, moving on from previous narratives while still delivering dinosaur-filled thrills and adventure.

Popularity Score: 70

1. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (out now in cinemas)

Synopsis: Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in what is expected to be the concluding chapter to the storyline initiated in "Dead Reckoning Part One." Ethan and his IMF team will likely face their most formidable and world-threatening challenge yet.

Popularity Score: 100

What summer blockbuster are you eager to see when it’s released in the United Kingdom, or have you already watched what you consider this year’s biggest film? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.