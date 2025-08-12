So now that we’ve had the Oasis reunion, who are fans wanting to see return to the spotlight next?

Who is next to undertake a big reunion tour fans want to see announced?

SeatPicks might not have a crystal ball, but a recent study does indicate there are a few acts the general public has in mind.

Here are 15 acts you want to see reunite in the not-too-distant future

It’s the tail end of 2025, and most of us have witnessed one of music’s biggest returns - that of Oasis, who, a year ago this month, announced their reunion shows after Liam Gallagher’s set at Leeds and Reading Festival.

How time has flown since that moment.

As Oasis continue their long-awaited reunion tour in 2025, who are some of the other acts fans want to see return to our stages in the near future? | Getty Images

Throughout the year, we were treated to reunions from several acts including Five, Linkin Park, Pulp, Sugababes and the last chance to see Black Sabbath before the death of Ozzy Osbourne only two weeks later.

But that isn’t enough for you all (me included), and as more acts discover the wealth of fortunes regarding reunion shows, for better or for worse, SeatPick, though it would be worth investigating who is next to help our insatiable appetites for nostalgia and reunions. They identified 15 acts based on our constant searches on Google to find out if they’re getting back together, to determine who the most in-demand reunions are that people want to see in the not-too-distant future.

The science part (Methodology)

SeatPick compiled a list of popular disbanded bands from articles and then used the search analytics tool Ahrefs to measure the average global monthly search volume for reunion-related keywords.

To gather additional data, they utilised eBay to find the most valuable memorabilia for each band. Finally, they ranked the bands in descending order based on their search volumes to determine which reunions were most in demand among fans. This data was collected in July 2025.

Who are the most in-demand reunions UK music fans want to see?

Of the top acts SeatPick asked fans who they'd like to see perform a reunion, One Direction topped the list, with some hoping to see the remaining members come together to honour Liam Payne. | Getty Images/Canva

Topping the list is a sombre entry, but one many hope might take place in honour of one of the members we lost in 2024.

One Direction has seen a huge amount of traffic regarding whether a reunion is on the cards - the last time the group performed was on Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year’s Eve in 2015. But after the death of Liam Payne in 2024, many fans hope a reunion could be on the cards to pay tribute to the late singer.

On a wholly lighter note, Led Zeppelin came in at second position for the reunion fans want to see occur in the next 12 months; the last time the group performed dates back to 2010, which became a live release under the name ‘Celebration Day.’ Girl Power continues to permeate popular culture, also, with a full Spice Girls reunion - complete with Victoria - another hopeful reunion we might see sooner rather than later.

Other reunions that entered the top five of SeatPick’s study include hopes that Justin Timberlake performs alongside the other members of NSYNC sooner rather than later, while ABBA’s enduring appeal sees many want the real version of them performing live rather than the avatars in their place.

Top 15 music reunions fans want to see

One Direction: 10,300 Led Zeppelin: 4,000 Spice Girls: 3,350 NSYNC: 2,840 ABBA: 2,200 Talking Heads: 1,860 The Smiths: 1,800 Rilo Kiley: 1,580 R.E.M.: 970 Pink Floyd: 920 Panic At The Disco: 830 Fleetwood Mac: 670 Daft Punk: 670 Radiohead: 520 The Police: 500

