Music Duo Up for 2 Awards

Music duo PO2 and M1 (PO2 x M1) have been shortlisted for 2 awards.

PO2 x M1 have been making waves in the local music industry lately. From being featured on Express FM's Top 10 Local Music chart for consecutive weeks all the way up to 2 nominations for awards. They have been shortlisted for 2 seperate awards.

The first being Best Group at the Beacon Urban Music Awards (BUMAS) and the second for Best Dance/Electronic/DnB Act of the Year at the Portsmouth Music Awards.

The BUMA Award Ceremony is at the Life Centre in Bournemouth on Saturday 1st March and the Portsmouth Music Awards are being held at the Portsmouth Guildhall on Wednesday 9th April.

The cover art for their new single Sunsets

This dynamic duo are doing so well in the South Coast Music scene and may even walk away in 2 months time with 2 awards.

Keep your eyes on them, they are sure to make it big! All of their music can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music etc, that included their brand new single Sunsets.