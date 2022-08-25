Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new carnival, known as Brouhaha, is coming to Walpole Park on September 17, creating a festival atmosphere in the heart of the town.

About 100 performers will grace the town’s streets as they parade through the High Street, South Street and Stoke Road featuring familiar productions used at London’s jubilee celebrations.

The street procession will kick off from 12.30pm to 1.15pm.

The Brouhaha carnival is coming to Gosport. Picture: Gosport Borough Council

Packed with performances, children’s workshops, local food stalls, and a variety of stands, the festival is set to entertain the whole family between 10am and 4pm.

The event will be an eclectic mix of science, nature, art and live music, with an emphasis on celebrating the borough's nautical heritage and the inventions which have helped put it on the map.

Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of the council, said: ‘Events like this are a fantastic opportunity for the whole community to come together. I can't wait to see people of all ages and local businesses coming together to take part, enjoy the parade and celebrate the heritage and history of Gosport.’

Gosport Borough Council has been working on this event to give people a chance to try a new creative skill with a local maker and Shademakers; international carnival artists who are known for dramatic ‘dancing sculptures’ of animals.

The event is supported by funding from Historic England as part of Gosport’s High Street Heritage Action Zone cultural programme.