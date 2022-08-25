New family carnival and costume parade set to grace Gosport streets
DOZENS of performers will parade through the streets of Gosport next month as a free family carnival makes its debut.
A new carnival, known as Brouhaha, is coming to Walpole Park on September 17, creating a festival atmosphere in the heart of the town.
About 100 performers will grace the town’s streets as they parade through the High Street, South Street and Stoke Road featuring familiar productions used at London’s jubilee celebrations.
The street procession will kick off from 12.30pm to 1.15pm.
Packed with performances, children’s workshops, local food stalls, and a variety of stands, the festival is set to entertain the whole family between 10am and 4pm.
The event will be an eclectic mix of science, nature, art and live music, with an emphasis on celebrating the borough's nautical heritage and the inventions which have helped put it on the map.
Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of the council, said: ‘Events like this are a fantastic opportunity for the whole community to come together. I can't wait to see people of all ages and local businesses coming together to take part, enjoy the parade and celebrate the heritage and history of Gosport.’
Gosport Borough Council has been working on this event to give people a chance to try a new creative skill with a local maker and Shademakers; international carnival artists who are known for dramatic ‘dancing sculptures’ of animals.
The event is supported by funding from Historic England as part of Gosport’s High Street Heritage Action Zone cultural programme.
The Brouhaha carnival will run alongside the Give it a Go Festival which will offer creative activities across the event held by Gosport Cultural Consortium.