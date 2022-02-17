Isle of Wight Festival 2022: Madness, Jessie Ware and more announced today as joining the line-up

Lead singer Suggs from Madness at Victorious Festival, 2021. Picture by Paul Windsor

Jessie and Madness will take to the Main Stage, while hit DJ Nathan Dawe and indie starlets The Academic will perform on the Big Top stage.

The Rick Parfitt Jnr Band have been added to Thursday’s gip Top line-up alongside Happy Mondays, Heather Small and The Compozers.

They join previously announced headliners Lewis Capaldi, Kasabian, Pete Tong Presents Ibiza Classics and Muse for the event which takes place on June 16-19.

Jessie Ware has been added to the Isle of Wight Festival 2022 bill

With a career spanning more than 40 years and legions of fans across all ages and continents, Madness will bring the party to Seaclose Park, playing their greatest hits live on the Main Stage on Friday evening. The band were a huge hit when they headlined Friday night at last summer’s Victorious Festival.

Following the roaring success of her 2020 album What’s Your Pleasure? as well as her hit podcast Table Manners, Jessie Ware will also grace the Island with her pop prowess on Saturday’s Main Stage.

New additions to the Big Top stage are Irish indie rockers The Academic, who are set to play songs from their critically acclaimed debut album Tales from The Backseat.

The son of Status Quo legend Rick Parfitt, Rick Parfitt Jnr, will also take to the Big Top stage with The Rick Parfitt Jnr Band. A band made up of the UK’s finest session musicians who have played alongside the likes of ELO, Annie Lennox and Lady Gaga, The Rick Parfitt Jnr Band are set to kick-start the festival in style on Thursday, June 16.

Adult weekend tickets cost £195, plus booking fee.

Tickets for cinch presents The Isle of Wight Festival 2022 are on sale now from isleofwightfestival.com/tickets.

