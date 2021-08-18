In their first ever tour as a duo and following the release of their acclaimed album Carnage, the pair will play at the venue on October 9.

While they have composed and recorded soundtracks together, and Ellis is a long-term member of The Bad Seeds, Carnage is the first entire album of songs the pair have released.

Cave and Ellis’ creative chemistry is rooted in their long history of music making, both as collaborators and as individual artists.

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will play in Southsea on October 9

They first crossed paths in 1993, when Ellis played violin on several songs for the Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds album, Let Love In, before going on to join the band as a full-time member.

The two have also recorded as Grinderman, formed in 2006, and have worked together on numerous film and TV scores.

Cave and Ellis will be joined on stage by musician Johnny Hostile and backing singers Wendi Rose, T Jae Cole and Janet Ramus.

Tickets for Nick Cave and Warren Ellis go on 24-hour priority sale from Thursday, August 19 with public booking opening 10am on August 20 at kingsportsmouth.co.uk and nickcave.com/tour-dates.

