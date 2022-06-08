Following the announcement of the new album, 'Viva Las Vengeance', and the release of their new song of the same name, Panic! At the Disco has announced a headline European tour for next year.

Frontman and one-man-band Brendon Urie will visit the likes of Glasgow, London, and Birmingham on the 'Viva Las Vengeance' tour throughout March 2023.

The tour will complement the release of Panic! at the Disco's upcoming album, which is set to be released on August 19, 2022.

Panic! at the Disco is back with a new album and an upcoming tour.

But when will tickets for the new tour go live and what are the tour dates?

Here's everything you need to know:

When is the general sale?

The general sale for the upcoming tour will go live on June 10, 2022.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Is there a presale?

A presale for the March 2023 tour is available for fans who purchased the new album before 3pm on June 7.

Fans who managed to beat the deadline will receive early access to tour tickets via email.

Other presales that are taking place in the run-up to the general sale include O2 Priority, which is only available for eligible customers via Ticketmaster or the O2 Priority website.

What are the tour dates?

Here are all the European tour dates from the ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ tour 2023:

- February 20: Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle

- February 21: Munich, Olympiahalle

- February 23: Hamburg, Barclays Arena

- February 24: Cologne, Lanxess Arena

- February 25: Rotterdam, Rotterdam Ahoy

- February 28: Antwerp, Sportpaleis

- March 1: Paris, Accorhotels Arena

- March 3: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

- March 4: Birmingham, Utilita Arena

- March 6: London, O2 Arena

- March 10: Manchester, AO Arena.

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices are yet to be announced for the upcoming Panic! at the Disco tour.

Is Brendon Urie the only member of Panic! at the Disco?

‘Las Viva Vengeance' will be Brendon Urie’s third solo album as Panic! at the Disco.

The frontman is now the only original member of the band after Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson left due to 'creative differences'.

The original band broke up in 2009, one year after their second album 'Pretty. Odd.' was released.

When speaking of the new album, Brendon Urie said: ‘Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before.

‘I didn’t realise I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.’