Boomtown Festival was first held in 2009 and it is held annually during the summer in the height of festival season.

The event usually contains a diverse line up of bands and DJs who perform on numerous stages in the 'Boomtown World'.

Past line ups have included Gorillaz, Shy FX, Chase and Status, Wu-Tang Clan, and Limp Bizkit.

Here's when Boomtown Festival will take place in 2022.

Each year, the festival is known as a Chapter and it expands on the story from the previous year including performers and sets.

Boomtown Chapter 12 was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Chapter One: The Gathering was also cancelled in 2021 as organisers cited the lack of a government insurance scheme to cover Covid-related cancellations for music festivals.

But when is Boomtown 2022 and has a line up been announced?

Here's everything you need to know:

When is Boomtown 2022?

Boomtown will be held between August 10 and August 14 this year.

Will the festival take place in Hampshire?

Boomtown will be held at the Matterley Estate near Winchester, Hampshire this year.

The festival has taken place on the estate since 2011.

Has a line up been released?

A line up for Boomtown 2022 is yet to be released by the organisers.

On the festival website, organisers stated that they have decided against announcing a line up until 'just before the festival' for this year's event.

The website reads: ‘We have spent months debating whether this was the right thing to do and what is clear is that there are many aspects to the way the music industry is run that simply don’t work for independent festivals.

‘The complex process of releasing a music line-up with exclusivity deals, billing, and escalating costs have led us to decide that this is the time to rethink the way we approach it and explore new ways of doing things.’

According to the Boomtown Source website, rumoured acts include Mall Grab, MellaDee, Damian Marley, Shy FX, and Andy C.

Are tickets still available for Boomtown 2022?

Entry tickets have sold out for this year's event.

If you were unable to get tickets, you can join the official waiting list here.

How to get to Boomtown from Portsmouth

There are many ways to get to the festival from Portsmouth this year.

Coach

National Express is providing coach travel from over 50 locations in the UK for Boomtown this year, including Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth coach ticket can be added to your original ticket for £40 including the booking fee.

The coach will arrive on either Wednesday, August 11, or Thursday, August 12, and return on Monday, August 16.

To find out more, please see here.

Train

Trains will be running from Portsmouth and Southsea station to Winchester station over the weekend.

Boomtown will be providing a shuttle service from Winchester.

A return shuttle bus ticket can be purchased here for £10 and the timetable will be released in July 2022.

Car

If you are planning on driving to the festival from Portsmouth, you will need to book a car parking pass on the ticket page for your vehicle.