As part of Icebreaker Festival, bands played on nine stages, including at The Wedgewood Rooms, The Vaults, Back To Belgrave, The Loft and Lord John Russell, on Albert Road and Elm Grove in Southsea.

Music-lovers crammed into the venues all day long as they tried to catch their favourites or checked out something new.

Festival co-founder Mike Hartley said the day had been close to a sell-out and added: ‘We felt like it was our best one yet – there was a lot of positivity around, the vibe was great.

An electrifying set from Mango in Euphoria at The One Eyed Dog during Icebreaker Festival, February 4, 2023

‘I managed to get out and see all the stages for the first time in years, and it was like all of the other problems in the world melted away for the day – people were just there to enjoy the music and soak it all in. It was nice to see how much it’s loved.’

Folk-rock band Bemis played in The Vaults to a packed house for their mid-afternoon set. It is 30 years since co-founders Gareth Howells and Richie Leo began performing as a duo before starting the band.

After their set, Gareth said: ‘It was really good fun, a nice sound and a really good atmosphere. Sometimes you do events like this and it can be a bit mad, but Icebreaker is always really well organised.

Punk-pop perfection from The Stayawakes at the Lord John Russell during Icebreaker Festival, February 4, 2023

‘There are some people here I haven’t seen in ages and quite a few familiar faces too, which has been great. Last time we played Icebreaker we were in The Wedge, but it’s such a brilliant festival and Mike is so on it – you know he loves the music too.’

