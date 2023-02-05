Portsmouth music scene shines at a packed Icebreaker Festival
FROM Rich Mayor kicking things off with a solo set in The Deco at lunchtime, to DJs from Unmade Radio wrapping things up in the after-party at The One Eyed Dog in the small hours, more than 80 acts performed at an annual celebration of the local music scene.
As part of Icebreaker Festival, bands played on nine stages, including at The Wedgewood Rooms, The Vaults, Back To Belgrave, The Loft and Lord John Russell, on Albert Road and Elm Grove in Southsea.
Music-lovers crammed into the venues all day long as they tried to catch their favourites or checked out something new.
Festival co-founder Mike Hartley said the day had been close to a sell-out and added: ‘We felt like it was our best one yet – there was a lot of positivity around, the vibe was great.
‘I managed to get out and see all the stages for the first time in years, and it was like all of the other problems in the world melted away for the day – people were just there to enjoy the music and soak it all in. It was nice to see how much it’s loved.’
Folk-rock band Bemis played in The Vaults to a packed house for their mid-afternoon set. It is 30 years since co-founders Gareth Howells and Richie Leo began performing as a duo before starting the band.
After their set, Gareth said: ‘It was really good fun, a nice sound and a really good atmosphere. Sometimes you do events like this and it can be a bit mad, but Icebreaker is always really well organised.
‘There are some people here I haven’t seen in ages and quite a few familiar faces too, which has been great. Last time we played Icebreaker we were in The Wedge, but it’s such a brilliant festival and Mike is so on it – you know he loves the music too.’
KO Desai, from Milton, started his day by watching prop-rockers Van Gosh at The Wedge. ‘They’ve got so much showmanship – they’re always worth watching. Sometimes the best thing about Icebreaker isn’t to have a plan about who you’re going to see – I like to make up the day as I go along. It’s the unexpected bands you catch that make it for me.’