On Sunday thousands are expected to come together on Southsea Common and Cosham’s King George V playing fields to enjoy community performances and ‘exciting’ sets of live bandstand music at both venues.

Acts include Mojo Dollar cover band, folk and roots band Waif and Stray and Island City will bring Britpop classics to King George V playing fields.

Southsea Common will be host to the Jubilee Variety Show presented by Nick Courtney and winner of Starstruck talent competition Rachael Hawnt, where local artists will perform covers from the Queen’s 70-year reign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Platinum Jubilee Big Lunch will be held on the Common and King George playing fields. Picture: Shaun Roster Picture: Shaun Roster www.shaunroster.com

The nationwide event encourages neighbourhoods to come together to celebrate their ‘resilience’ as a community.

More than 70,000 Big Lunches and events have been planned across the country.

Councillor Chris Attwell, Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for communities and central services, said: ‘This is a historic event as it is the first time any British monarch has celebrated a platinum jubilee. We wanted everyone to have the opportunity to get involved in the celebrations so we are holding Jubilee Big Lunch events in the north and south of the city for all the community to enjoy.’

The Big Lunch celebrations at Portsmouth’s parks run from 10am to 5pm on the day.

Refreshments will be available at both sites or visitors are encouraged to bring their own picnic.