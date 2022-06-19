Punk legends The Damned cancel Portsmouth show at The Wedgewood Rooms due to Covid

The show was part of a short run of smaller gigs to warm-up for their appearance at Glastonbury Festival this coming Friday.

The band, who released the first ever punk single – 1976’s classic New Rose – have not named who has Covid, but fans speculated online it could be guitarist Captain Sensible who appeared to be unwell at their last gig in Sunderland.

Punk legends The Damned at O2 Guildhall, Southampton, on August 22, 2018. Picture by Paul Windsor

Tickets for the highly anticipated Wedge show sold out in four hours. Support was from fellow old-school punks Spizzenergi.

A statement posted on Saturday night on social media said: ‘Unfortunately one member of The Damned has got Covid and so we weren’t able to play tonight at [German festival] New Waves Day nor will we be playing on Monday in Portsmouth.