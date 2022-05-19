The Jubilee concert is promising a star-studded concert for attendees who managed to secure tickets via a first-come, first-served ballot.

The concert will mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee as Her Majesty celebrates 70 years on the throne.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert will take place in front of Buckingham Palace.

But when is the concert and who is performing?

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the Buckingham Palace concert?

The Buckingham Palace celebration will take place on June 4, 2022 with an in-person audience.

The concert will take place over the four-day bank holiday weekend to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

The show will be located in front of Buckingham Palace and will be broadcast live on BBC One and Radio 2.

Are Queen and Diana Ross performing?

It was announced on May 18 that Queen and Adam Lambert will be opening the Jubilee concert, with Diana Ross closing the event.

Other performers include:

-Duran Duran

-Sir Rod Stewart

-George Ezra

-Alicia Keys

-Hans Zimmer

-Mabel

-Sam Ryder

-Craig David

-Ella Eyre

-Elbow

-Jax Jones

-Celeste

-Andrea Bocelli

-Sigala

-Nile Rogers.

Who is hosting the event?

It has been confirmed that former BBC Radio 4 presenter Kirsty Young and Capital FM’s Roman Kemp will be hosting the event in June.

There will also be celebrity presenters on the day including Jermaine Jenas, Gethin Jones, Carol Kirkwood, and Holly Hamilton.

Are tickets still available?

Between February 24 and March 23, a ballot was held on a first-come, first-served basis for the concert.

Now that the ballot is closed, tickets are no longer available for the event.

Can you watch the event on TV?

If you were unable to get tickets for the Jubilee concert, you will be able to watch at home via BBC One, with an exact air time yet to be announced.

The concert will also be available on catch-up via BBC iPlayer.

