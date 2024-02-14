Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The scripts - for two episodes of internationally beloved US television series Friends - will go on under the hammer at Nesbits Antiques Auctions in Southsea on Wednesday, March 6. The documents were used for the classic UK-centric episodes “The One With Ross’ Wedding” and “The One After Ross says Rachel” which were partly filmed in London in 1998. The scripts are expected to sell for “several thousand” pounds.

Nesbitts Antiques Auctions

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nesbits saleroom manager Daniel Tricker told The News: “The current vendor was working for Virgin Atlantic at the time they were filming the fourth-into-fifth seasons when they did the London episodes, and they reached out to Virgin Atalantic to ask if they could make a mock-up of a plane interior to film a flight scene. He was given one script at that point, and then he was flown out to L.A. to help with a similar scene, when he was given the other script.”

Scripts for two Friends episodes are going on sale at a Southsea auction house.

Scripts from two episodes of Friends are going on sale at a Southsea auction house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, other scripts for the same pair of episodes sold for more than £22,000 and attracted international media attention after they were found in a drawer during a clear-out. Nesbitts is expecting a great deal of interest from buyers due to the enduring popularity of the ensemble comedy series, which starred Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston.

Daniel added: “There’s one less person in the world who wants them. But, if we can generate interest, the right buyer will see it and who knows what could happen? The joy of working at an auction house is that every day is different and you’re always seeing unusual items. This one appeals to everyone who works here as lots of us have kind of grown up with Friends.”