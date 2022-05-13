Reggae superstars UB40 postpone Portsmouth Guildhall gig

The eight-piece band from Birmingham posted on social media: ‘Due to illness, tonight's show in Portsmouth has been rescheduled.

‘New date will be Monday 30th May 2022 and all tickets will remain valid.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience caused and look forward to seeing you all soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UB40 are at Portsmouth Guildhall on May 30, 2022. Photo by Radski

‘Big love,

The band has sold more than 70m albums and had chart-topping singles such as Red, Red Wine and I Got You Babe.

The concert was already postponed and in an interview with The Guide, bassist Earl Falconer said: ‘We're chomping at the bit to get going.

‘It's been two years and things kept getting postponed and stuff. Obviously we just hope we can keep going – we've got a lot of work to get through.’