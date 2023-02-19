I was clearly not alone in enjoying the five-piece’s take on cosmic country, blending Americana and psych-rock. When this show went on sale it sold out in an hour leading to another being added for the following night – which also promptly sold out.

But these shows are a different beast to last June. A stripped back affair, it is just Richard Olson on lead vocals and guitar with Patrick Ralla on guitar, keys and harmonies – and these are their debut gigs in this format. It is also a new venue for promoters Square Roots – the Corner Collective is an art gallery and this is the first time its hosted live music. Squeezing in a few dozen seats, it’s intimate but not overcrowded, while the artwork provides a cool backdrop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hanging Stars at The Corner Collective, Southsea

Most Popular

On this first of the two-night stand the pair are on relaxed and confident form – justifiably riding high on the back of winning the prestigious Bob Harris Emerging Artist trophy at last month’s Americana UK Awards.

The first half draws heavily on most recent, fourth, album, Hollow Heart. Opener Radio On sets the bar high, while the sublime slide guitar of Black Light Night gives shivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the second half is a more mixed bag, giving the duo a chance to stretch out with covers and more ‘deep cuts’ from their earlier albums. We’re told they’ve just laid down some tracks for the next album and promptly give two their live debut. Dropping in two previously unheard songs back-to-back mid-set might kill the momentum of some shows, but here, the audience eagerly laps them up.

We also get to hear about how Robert Plant may or may not be a fan and why David Crosby blocked Richard on Twitter.

The latter revelation comes as a preamble to a cover of The Dolphins by Olson’s hero, folk artist Fred Neil.