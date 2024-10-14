Leonie Gale performs at The Edge of The Wedge, Southsea on October 12, 2024

At the end of her set – her first ever gig – it’s revealed that opening act Jasmin Alloway only turned 15 three days earlier (those assembled sing her Happy Birthday...).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There may have been some nerves, but as soon as she sings, they’re forgotten. Alloway is one of those precocious vocal talents we seem to have a fine habit of producing in Portsmouth, and her cover of Radiohead’s Creep is a stunner. An impressive debut.

Headliner Leonie Gale made her stage debut at the same age and now nearly 25 years later and having fronted numerous bands or sung as back-up for others, she is finally making her belated solo launch under own name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well-known for her vocal prowess, Gale is finally stepping out to highlight her own material. Tonight’s set is a mix of covers that act as a guide through her life in music – none of which she’s played live before – and her original songs.

Backed by an excellent band, they crack through tracks by Ann Sexton, Stevie Wonder, Eva Cassidy (Gale added backing vocals to her posthumous album), Paul Weller and more. Their take on John Lennon’s Jealous Guy is slinky and Midnight Train To Georgia goes toe-to-toe with Gladys Knight.

Between songs Gale is in chatty mood – telling stories, embarrassing her eldest (who she dedicates Raphael Saadiq’s Love That Girl to), giving interesting insights into her marriage to band bassist Jason, and the time she met Rolf Harris. Let’s just say that sometimes it’s best to let what was said at a gig stay at the gig…

The original material is the sum of her soulful, R&B influences, and certainly represents a promising start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The night’s final song, Little Bird, was written by Gale for the Your Face is An Album project, a charity fundraiser in memory of Porsche McGregor-Sims who died of cervical cancer aged just 27. It’s introduced by Porsche’s mum, and the ensuing ballad is simply beautiful. It brings the house down.

It’s a powerful contrast to the hijinks earlier in the evening and further demonstration of Gale’s range.

As a reintroduction to this singer-songwriter and her talent, it’s definitely better late then never.