Baby Said at The Loft in Southsea

In two years of playing crowd-pleasing covers in pubs and clubs across the region as Astromoda the still teenaged Pal sisters, Veronica (guitar/vocals) and Jess (bass/vocals), have racked up an impressive 200 gigs.

However, being a covers band was not the extent of the Havant siblings’ ambitions, and so Baby Said was born. Bringing Holly Knowles in on rhythm guitar and and Maddie Hackett on drums, the four-piece have quickly gelled into a solid unit.

The overall sound is hard-rock with more than a dash of ’90s alternative and a hint of glam.

As Astromoda, Veronica usually sang lead but now she shares the responsibility with Jess, and my word, what a transformation it makes.

The younger sister is suddenly more self-assured and clearly relishing the shared spotlight – often bouncing, stomping and headbanging.

Tonight is the launch of their debut EP - Who Gives a Rock, but in a rather endearing move they have to be reminded from ‘the wings' by their manager to plug the merch.

Songs like Panic Attack, Mean Girlz and Hate Me boil with teen angst - but these are clearly the product of genuine teen emotion, rather than something from middle-aged guys who forgot that feeling long ago. And that latter song is a brilliant slice of bile - a definite future single.

In Fight they've also got female empowerment covered - plus a shredding solo from Veronica.

While I am partial to a well-chosen cover, the band only play their own material tonight.

It would have been the easy option for them to fall back on an old favourite, but this, as much as anything else, signals a clear break between their old band and the new. It’s a symbol of their intention and determination.

And the best thing is that I don't think this is the finished article yet. They're already good, but there's definitely further potential bubbling under.

This was to celebrate the EP, but seeing them in action and hearing songs destined for their debut album, they’re already moving on in leaps and bounds.