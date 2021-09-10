Review | Shalamar at Portsmouth Guildhall: 'Vocally on point'

Shalamar at Portsmouth Guildhall on September 9, 2021. Picture by Lorna Edwards

The trio were supported by noteworthy Bristolian Natasha Watts who warmed up the crowd, getting them to sing along to some soulful house and R&B numbers.

The still impeccable moves of Jeffery Daniel (who is said to have taught Michael Jackson the moonwalk and helped him choreograph both the Bad and Smooth Criminal videos) had the crowd cheering as he, Howard Hewett and Carolyn Griffey (who joined the group in 2001 after several changes to the line-up) took to the stage and got straight to it.

A few numbers in and the crowd was on their feet dancing and singing for pretty much the rest of the evening.

Shalamar at Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture by Lorna Edwards

It’s hard to believe that original members Daniel (66) and Hewett (65) have been at this for 40 years with the energy they brought to the stage, both physically and vocally, and Griffey, daughter of SOLAR Records founder Dick Griffey, was just as lively and vocally on point.

Hewett, who has worked with the likes of legendary producer Quincy Jones, still has those velvet vocals that make the ladies weak at the knees and scream with delight – and there was plenty of that!

The funky trio took it to the bank and gave the audience, in the words of their biggest UK hit ‘A Night to Remember’!

