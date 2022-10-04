Review | Sports Team at Pie & Vinyl, Southsea: 'Alex Rice is a consummate frontman'

The latest appearance was by indie hot ticket from London, Sports Team, who were finishing off a gruelling sprint round the UK with in a series of in-store performances and record signing to promote new album Gulp. All the hard work was worthwhile as they were rewarded with number three in the album charts.

With only 50 or so fans able to squeeze into the cafe/shop, fans were queuing for more than two hours to secure a spot at the front among the racks of vinyl records.

There is an expectant buzz to see this up-and-coming band who graced the Castle Stage at last month’s Victorious Festival.

Sports Team appearing at Pie and Vinyl in Southsea. Picture by Paul Windsor

Lead singer Alex Rice has the air of a young Julian Casablancas from The Strokes, even down to the leather jacket. Annoyingly good looking he is a consummate frontman who will grace much bigger stages in the future.

The set is based around the new album, which has been released to widespread critical acclaim, the highlight of which was new single R Entertainment. At one point Rice picks up a copy from the rack behind him to use as a setlist. Not surprisingly tonight is closed with the ubiquitous Here's The Thing, a joyous song that it’s almost impossible not to dance to.

The band’s suggestion to hold the signing session at the Hole in The Wall pub across the road is quickly nixed as the dutiful crowd file out and queue again in the rain to get their precious albums signed.

Sports Team fans queuing in the rain at Pie and Vinyl. Picture by Paul Windsor