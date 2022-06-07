Review | The Hanging Stars at The Edge of The Wedge: 'Gorgeous harmonies throughout'

The pandemic intervened, and they now have an entirely new album, Hollow Heart to promote.

Said album is a stunning piece of work – combining the sound of The Byrds with more modern acts like Fleet Foxes and Mercury Rev – it’s Americana with hints of folk and more than a taste of psychedelia.

At a packed Edge of The Wedge, anticipation levels are high, and this British five piece deliver in every respect.

The Hanging Stars at The Edge of The Wedge on June 5, 2022. Picture by Paul Windsor

The musicianship is top-notch – from Joe Harvey-Whyte on pedal steel, to Sam Ferman on bass, Paulie Cobra on drums, and Patrick Ralla on guitar and keys, with Richard Olson on lead vocals and guitar. (A nod too to house sound engineer Ben Heath – every instrument rings clear.)

And that’s before we get to the gorgeous three and four part harmonies they sprinkle liberally throughout.

I could listen to the riff from Black Light Night alone all night long, but it is just one highlight in a set full of them.

The Hanging Stars at The Edge of The Wedge on June 5, 2022. Picture by Paul Windsor

There are blissful stretches where the band locks into a groove and the guitarists let fly with some stellar soloing without it ever feeling indulgent.

Olson introduces I Don't Want to Feel So Bad Any More by telling us it’s about how much he hates the Tories – to a huge cheer. If there are any Conservative supporters in the room, they’re wisely keeping their heads down.

You might expect the audience to be fatigued at the end of a four-day bank holiday weekend, but the crowd here are definitely still game.

When Gram Parsons coined the phrase ‘cosmic American music’ in 1972, who knew that it would be bunch of guys from London perfecting the form 50 years later?

The Hanging Stars at The Edge of The Wedge on June 5, 2022. Picture by Paul Windsor