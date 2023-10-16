Review | The Hanging Stars at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea: "Deserves to be heard far and wide"
But as the drums kick in, it soon becomes clear why stepping this gig up from the original booking in the neighbouring, smaller, Edge of The Wedge to the Wedge’s main room is thoroughly justified. Last year the band comfortably sold out The Edge and delivered a barnstorming show. On this return visit there is at least double in attendance – those who are already fans, and those determined to see what the buzz is all about.
Ava is followed by Black Light Night – they are also the opening brace of songs from their most recent album, Hollow Heart and it’s as good an introduction as any to those unfamiliar with the band.
The five-piece trade in cosmic Americana – country music threaded with psychedelic touches – all laced with soaring, sumptuous harmonies. And even though they’re based in London their hearts clearly lie several thousand miles west of here.
Led by Richard Olson, the band appear to be bowled over by their reception in Portsmouth.
The Byrds are an obvious influence – particularly on Summer in Her Eyes, with its Eight Miles High-like vocals and the chiming guitars. But this is no mere pastiche – these musicians take the songs in new directions that make them definitively T he Hanging Stars.
New single Happiness Is a Bird is destined to be a fixture in future sets, and as Olson reveals a new album is pending next March we also get a couple more new tracks.
Joe Harvey-Whyte on pedal steel guitar and Patrick Ralla on the regular six-string trade licks and are not averse to a well-placed solo. But it is towards the end of the main set with the rockier I Will Please You that they all finally let fly as they jam out its climax.
They return for two more, Hollow Heart and Mother of Earth, and again the band, completed by Sam Ferman on bass and Paulie Cobra on drums, are in expansive mood. It is a transcendent finish.
When you find a band this special it’s only natural to want to keep them as your own secret, but The Hanging Stars deserve to be heard far and wide.