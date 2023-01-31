John Showman on fiddle, Max Malone on stand-up bass and Chris Coole on banjo play a pared back form of bluegrass which they've honed over literally thousands of shows together. On this final night of their UK tour, the Canadians are on fine form.

Starting off with a repertoire of traditional numbers when they formed in 2007, they have gradually built up the percentage of their own compositions, with the set now nicely balanced between the two.

While they share lead vocals there are also plenty of gorgeous two and three part harmonies. Although none of them are slouches vocally, Malone’s voice may well just edge it – there’s a Steve Earle-like quality at times which comes through best on Praying For Rain, a new Malone-penned song about ‘fire season’. There are quite a few new songs in the set, including one Coole introduces as being about the three things which got him through the pandemic – ‘baking bread, songwriting and existential crises’, but he drily informs us he couldn’t work out how to incorporate baking…

The Lonesome Ace Stringband at The Edge of The Wedge on January 29, 2023. Picture by Chris Broom

A song by Showman about the perfect barbecue is funny without veering into novelty territory. And in a canny piece of merchandising synergy they’re giving away packets of the spice rub he details in the song at the merch table with any purchase. Nice.

On the covers front, a heartbreaking take on the African-American cowboy Charley Wallis’ Goodbye Old Paint, is a particular standout. They finish with an aching a capella Damned Old Piney Mountain which segues into a jumping instrumental – you can practically see the smoke rising from the strings. Well, they try to finish on that, but the full house refuses to let them leave until they play one more.

This gig is also the third and final entry into Square Roots Promotions' Americana series. Music like this is welcome any time of year, but even more so in that new year lull when there is so little for the thirsty live music-lover to drink in. Thank you.

The Lonesome Ace Stringband at The Edge of The Wedge on January 29, 2023. Picture by Chris Broom