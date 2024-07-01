Kate Stables of This is The Kit at The Wedge

A warm-up for her band’s Glastonbury date, This is The Kit are often – but not always – a fairly sparse, spare, folky proposition on record.

But live, it is Kate Stables – who is to all intents and purposes This is The Kit – plus a four-piece band. With three guitarists up front, things get a little more rocky and intense.

I mean, all things being relative, we’re not talking Slayer-esque levels of noise here, but it’s certainly a different beast to anyone, like me, who’s only ever experienced their music in its recorded form before now.

Stables comes on alone with that old school staple, the recorder. With a few discordant blasts, the rest of the band joins here and they kicks into Careful of Your Keepers – the title track of her most recent album.

Paris-based but originally from Winchester, this is, as Stables puts it, “sort of a home show,” and adds rather endearingly of the packed house: “I wasn’t expecting it to be so chocks.”

Coming To Get You Nowhere, from 2020’s Off Off On, is loosely funky before coming to an abrupt end.

She has one of those sweetly melodic, if not hugely powerful sounding voices, but it rings clear like a bell in the mix here tonight. Thankfully the audience is attentive and mostly refrains from chatter.

Recent single, More Change, with its refrain of: “A friend when you needed a friend,” is curiously affecting. And for Dibs, another new number, we’re invited to a two-word singalong, “be okay.” After a quick practice, Stables assures us, “Do it like that and we'll all be in pieces.”

She’s not far wrong, it’s a lovely communal moment.

Earthquake, from the fabulously named Wriggle Out the Restless album, comes on with a country twang and some spirited “woo-oohs”, before building into a feedback-laden finale from one of her guitarists. It’s as brilliant as it is unexpected.

Given that it includes the line “thin end of the wedge”, Scabby Head and Legs is dedicated to the venue. “The last time I was here, I was watching The Beta Band,” she reveals.

In the encores, Stables comes on alone to play the banjo-led Bulletproof, and it’s gorgeous.

I know this sounds like faint praise, but it really isn’t – given that this game clashed with England’s, tedious by all accounts, final group match in the Euros, anyone who came to this gig over the footie definitely made the right choice.