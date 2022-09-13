Sam Fender announces break from touring to look after his mental health after playing at Victorious Festival

The Newcastle-based rocker said it would be ‘completely hypocritical of me’ to advocate for discussion on the topic without looking after his own mental wellbeing.

His barn-storming Sunday night set in Southsea was already his last UK show of the year, but he has now pulled a string of overseas dates.

In a post on social media, he apologised to fans and said he would be cancelling upcoming headline shows in the US, shows with Florence And The Machine and his appearance at the Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas.

Sam Fender playing at Victorious Festival, Southsea on Sunday 28th August 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The musician wrote: ‘It seems completely hypocritical of me to advocate discussion on mental health and write songs about it if I don’t take the time to look after my own mental health.

‘I’ve neglected myself for over a year now and haven’t dealt with things that have deeply affected me.

‘It’s impossible to do this work on myself while on the road, and it’s exhausting feigning happiness and wellness for the sake of business.

‘My friends and colleagues have been worried about me for a while and it’s not going to get better unless I take the time to do so.’

The 28-year-old added he was “eternally overwhelmed” by the love and support of his fans and hated letting them down, but said that his mental state was beginning to affect his performances.

‘I refuse to go out there and not give it my all every time, as you all deserve nothing less,’ he said.

It comes shortly after Fender announced a huge homecoming gig at Newcastle United’s stadium, St James’ Park, next summer.

He said that the show, scheduled for June 9, 2023, was a ‘childhood dream come true’.

Fender released his debut solo album Hypersonic Missiles in September 2019, following it up with second album Seventeen Going Under in October 2021.