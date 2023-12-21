News you can trust since 1877
Sam Ryder's surprise Portsmouth appearance - 12 pictures of the singer with fans in Commercial Road

Sam Ryder delighted Portsmouth shoppers with a surprise performance of his new single as he sets his sights on becoming Christmas number one.
By Joe Williams
Published 21st Dec 2023, 11:57 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 12:13 GMT

The singer performed his new Christmas single, You’re Christmas to me, in Commercial Road, Portsmouth on Wednesday, December 20. The race to be Christmas number one is heating up with the Eurovision runner up currently in second place behind Wham’s Last Christmas. Ryder’s performance was one of 26 he is doing around the country over six days.

NOW READ: Sam Ryder's surprise live Portsmouth performance in bid for Christmas number one

Ryder, who also performed a number of other songs to the excited crowd, told those in attendance: “We are in the tightest race for Christmas number one since the Darkness versus Mad World (in 2003). It was an injustice that Darkness got number two, let’s not repeat it, we have the power.”

Here are 12 pictures from the surprise performance:

Sam Ryder poses for pictures with fans in Commercial Road, Portsmouth as he bids to become Christmas number one.

1. Sam Ryder's surprise Portsmouth appearance

Sam Ryder poses for pictures with fans in Commercial Road, Portsmouth as he bids to become Christmas number one. Photo: Emma Terracciano

Sam Ryder addresses the crowd in Commercial Road, Portsmouth before singing a live version of his Christmas single, You're Christmas to Me.

2. Sam Ryder's suprise Portsmouth appearance

Sam Ryder addresses the crowd in Commercial Road, Portsmouth before singing a live version of his Christmas single, You're Christmas to Me. Photo: Emma Terracciano

Sam Ryder sung his new single, You're Christmas to me, while handing out leaflets in Commercial Road, Portsmouth as he looks to get the Christmas number one spot.

3. Sam Ryder's surprise Portsmouth appearance

Sam Ryder sung his new single, You're Christmas to me, while handing out leaflets in Commercial Road, Portsmouth as he looks to get the Christmas number one spot. Photo: Emma Terracciano

Sam Ryder delighted shoppers with a surprise performance in Commercial Road, Portsmouth.

4. Sam Ryder's surprise Portsmouth appearance

Sam Ryder delighted shoppers with a surprise performance in Commercial Road, Portsmouth. Photo: Emma Terracciano

