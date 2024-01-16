BBC: Story of Shaparak Khorsandi locked in Portsmouth pub toilet while on date told on Would I Lie To You
Raucous laughter filled a BBC TV studio after the story of a comedian locking herself in a pub toilet in Portsmouth was told.
Iranian comedian and author Shaparak Khorsandi reminisced about the hilarious moment on BBC's Would I Lie To You. She was on a date with Andrew Foster, a singer-songwriter from Emsworth synonymous with The Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea. Andrew stood trying to keep a straight face during the "This Is My" segment as Shaparak retold the tale.
The comedy star, who has also appeared on Friday Night with Jonathan Ross and 8 Out Of 10 Nights, ran into trouble while in the Duke of Devonshire in Albert Road. She let her fans know on Twitter at the time about the embarrassing moment in 2012. Then barmaid Rachael Stevenson was about to lockup when she was told there was a woman crying for help in the facilities.
Kevin Goodall, a member of the pub's darts team, heard cries of 'help I'm stuck in the toilet' while having a cigarette. As previously reported in The News in 2012, Ms Stevenson said: "I went in and tried opening the door from the outside, but it wouldn't budge. In the end, we passed a screwdriver over the gap at the top of the door and she let herself out.
"Though she was pretty sheepish when she came out the loo, she was in good spirits." On the TV panel show, Shaparak said Andrew was sat their waiting for her. Lee Mack, Hannah Fry and Danny Jones, who were trying to guess which story was true, choose Charlie Brooker's false tale about Andrew offering to cryogenically freeze the Black Mirror creator after his death. Lee Mack was left with his head in his hands as the truth was revealed.
The segment appeared on episode 3 of series 17.