Raucous laughter filled a BBC TV studio after the story of a comedian locking herself in a pub toilet in Portsmouth was told.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Iranian comedian and author Shaparak Khorsandi reminisced about the hilarious moment on BBC's Would I Lie To You. She was on a date with Andrew Foster, a singer-songwriter from Emsworth synonymous with The Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea. Andrew stood trying to keep a straight face during the "This Is My" segment as Shaparak retold the tale.

Shaparak Khorsandi told the story of getting locked in the loo in Portsmouth while on a date with Andrew Foster on BBC's Would I Lie To You. Picture: Portsmouth City Council/Habibur Rahman.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The comedy star, who has also appeared on Friday Night with Jonathan Ross and 8 Out Of 10 Nights, ran into trouble while in the Duke of Devonshire in Albert Road. She let her fans know on Twitter at the time about the embarrassing moment in 2012. Then barmaid Rachael Stevenson was about to lockup when she was told there was a woman crying for help in the facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Goodall, a member of the pub's darts team, heard cries of 'help I'm stuck in the toilet' while having a cigarette. As previously reported in The News in 2012, Ms Stevenson said: "I went in and tried opening the door from the outside, but it wouldn't budge. In the end, we passed a screwdriver over the gap at the top of the door and she let herself out.

"Though she was pretty sheepish when she came out the loo, she was in good spirits." On the TV panel show, Shaparak said Andrew was sat their waiting for her. Lee Mack, Hannah Fry and Danny Jones, who were trying to guess which story was true, choose Charlie Brooker's false tale about Andrew offering to cryogenically freeze the Black Mirror creator after his death. Lee Mack was left with his head in his hands as the truth was revealed.