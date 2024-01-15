Love Island is set to return to our TV screens with a twist - and a familiar face is due to fire up the villa once again.

Portsmouth's own Demi Jones has been named as one of the contestants of the All Stars spin off series. Fan favourites from past and present including Georgia Harrison, Toby Armolaran, Chris Taylor, Georgia Steel and others will be looking to find love for a second time. Demi has been on the hearts and minds of viewers since she first appeared. Here is all you need to know about her return.

Who is Demi Jones?

Demi is from Cosham and appeared on Love Island when she was 21 - taking the villa by storm and nearly being crowned as the 2020 series winner alongside Luke Mabbott. They appeared together on the first ever winter Love Island in South Africa. She fought off advances from fellow contestant Shaughna, who tried to steal her man. Demi and Luke finished in third place, but left a big impression on the viewing public.

Demi Jones when she first appeared on Love Island in 2020.

Demi before TV

The TV is a University of Winchester graduate and has a degree in archaeology and history. She told The Sun her dream career would be to work in Rome as a museum curator. She previously went to Springfield school in Drayton, and worked as a style advisor at Mint Velvet in Gunwharf Quays.

What happened between her and Luke Mabbott?

According to the Daily Mirror, Luke left Demi for Lucie Donlan - a surfer model who was also a previous contestant on Love Island. Demi told the national publication that she has changed her tactics from her previous appearance. She said: "This time I won’t hold back if someone shows me interest outside of my couple. I’ll explore all my options and if I’m not happy with who I am coupled up with then I will also be going after other connections. I’m at a place now where I’ve got all this confidence and I know I deserve happiness as much as the next person. I don’t want to hurt people’s feelings and I’m not that way inclined anyway, but I am going to go after what I want this time.”

Demi Jones will be appearing on Love Island All Stars tonight.

Demi's cancer diagnosis and recovery

The reality TV star was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2021, announcing the news to her fans on social media in May of that year. After medical procedures at Queen Alexandra Hospital, she announced she was "cancer free" in December. She wrote: "I’m cancer free! I did it! I got my full body scan results back and there’s not a single cancer cell left in my body. It’s been such a difficult year mentally and physically for me with my surgeries and treatment but I’m beyond grateful for everyone’s kindness and support over this past year." Demi previously said her inspiration and role model is her mum because of her strength, optimism and her ability to always have a smile on her face. She has now been cancer free for the past two years.

The 25-year-old influencer said she wants to use her latest TV appearance as a way to raise awareness about the rare form of cancer - showing off her scars while wearing a bikini. She said: "I’m actually so grateful I’m getting this experience again. It’s going to be amazing to be an advocate for cancer awareness, and Samie Elishi, who was on winter Love Island last year, she said that she spotted (her) lump because of me, because she saw my story. So that’s just one person that’s already been on Love Island and the impact it will have if I’m talking about it, or people will see my scar when I’m in my bikini and things like that, and I hope people think."

