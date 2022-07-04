Steve Knightley, a regular performer at Wickham Festival and co-founder of folk legends Show of Hands, was invited to write the song for the village’s 900th anniversary.

And the Hampshire-born musician plans to perform Song for Wickham during this year’s Wickham Festival, which runs from August 4-7.

Steve said: ‘I haven’t quite decided whether it will fit better in my Friday solo set or on Saturday with the full band – so people will just have to get a weekend ticket and come to both!

Show of Hands at Wickham Festival, August 2018. Picture: Sarah Standing (180618-1491)

‘It was a real honour and a thrill to be asked by Nicki Oliver of the parish council to write this song which was supposed to mark the 900th anniversary of the village in 2020.

‘But the pandemic meant the festival was cancelled and the celebrations had to be put on hold so I am delighted I will finally get to perform it.

‘The hardest part of writing it was deciding what to leave out as there are so many distinct elements to the village from the Boxing Day motorbike gathering to the annual Taste of Wickham Food Festival, the water meadows, the medieval square, the travellers’ fair and of course the music festival plus so much more.

Show of Hands at Wickham Festival, 2015. Picture: Paul Jacobs (151034-5)

‘Normally when I write a song, I have some music in my head but this was slightly different as I started with the lyrics. I didn’t want to go all traditional and sing “Twas in the year of 1120,” I wanted it to be more poetic.

‘I am very pleased with the result. It is quite expressive with a section for people to sing along and I think it captures the atmosphere and history of this little village which is so special to so many.’

Festival organiser Peter Chegwyn added: ‘The parish council have been big supporters of the festival over the years because it puts this tiny village on the map with fans coming from as far away as Australia and the USA.

‘Steve’s early years were spent in Cosham and he has been a regular performer here so there really is nobody better to write this tribute.

‘It is a beautiful song and we are really looking forward to him playing it for all our fans.

‘For such a small village it really does have a lot going on. It has a rich history and a bright future and the song manages to capture all of that.’

Steve added: ‘Peter Chegwyn and I go back a long way so this song is also for him. I really hope the crowd like it as much as I do.’

The four-day festival kicks off on Thursday August 4 with 10CC, Los Pacaminos with Paul Young, Chris Difford from Squeeze, Oyster Band and Grace Petrie.

Friday sees the Saw Doctors only UK festival appearance of 2022, plus Martha Wainwright, Rumer, Spooky Men’s Chorale and Skinny Lister.

Saturday will deliver high-octane shows from the Levellers, Ferocious Dog, the Undertones, the Dhol Foundation and Show of Hands while Sunday features the Waterboys, Gilbert O’Sullivan and the Men They Couldn’t Hang.

Four-day tickets are on sale at £200, under-16s are half-price, under-10s are free. Day tickets are also available. See wickhamfestival.co.uk for more details.

The lyrics to Song For Wickham, by Steve Knightley

This village is ever on the edge of change

But there church at the crossroads has stayed the same

From May when the Morris men greet the dawn

To the mill where the Chesapeake timbers sawn

The fete, the china, the strawberry teas

Ducks under the bridges to the leats and leas

Boxing Day when the bikes change gear

The pubs in the Square the barrels and the beer

I will be

In the Meadows when the sun sets sail

I will be

On the bridges and the parks and trail

I will be

In the heart of the downland hills

I will be

Where the Meon is rolling still

The butchers, the Cow, the chalk and the sea

Romans walked beneath these old oak trees

Ghostly echoes in the halls at Knowle

Some were lost some made whole

I will be

In the Meadows when the sun sets sail

I will be

On the bridges and the parks and trail

I will be

In the heart of the downland hills

I will be

Where the Meon is rolling still

Long summer evenings hear the thump of the bass

By Autumn the thousands will have left no trace

Of the fairground vans the chaos and the clatter