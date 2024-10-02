Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the end of 2024 draws near, music fans ready themselves for this year’s Spotify Wrapped.

Usually compiled for the end of October, experts think that they’ve a good idea of what ten artists are set to appear across the majority of the end-of-year personal playlists.

So who is expected to appear regularly on Spotify Wrapped this year, and do you think any of the 10 will appear on yours?

It’s that time of year music fans either enjoy or are fearful over - the end-of-year Spotify Wrapped playlist, giving you the low down of your listening habits over the past 12 months.

For some of us, it’s that point in the year where we recognise just how much music we’ve told other people we don’t like what we’ve secretly listened to, hence the apprehension at some points in time. For the level of Soundgarden I listened to in 2023, for example, somehow my enjoyment of ABBA surpassed it.

But what do experts think will be the tracks that are going to frequently appear on the end-of-year list according to Spotify data between the start of the year up to the point this article is written?

It's almost that time of the year for Spotify Wrapped to appear on your device; but could Charli XCX, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter or Taylor Swift appear in yours? Researchers claim at least three of these artists will. | Canva/Getty Images

Surely Taylor Swift after the success of The Tortured Poets Department and its numerous variants should be on many Spotify Wrapped playlists, or what about the likes of Charli XCX after her Brat summer?

The team over at Slingo decided to take information regarding how many playlist appearances artists appear on through Spotify’s analytical information to determine who they think will be the top 10 artists to appear on the majority of people’s Spotify Wrapped playlists at the end of the year.

The top 10 artists predicted to appear in your Spotify Wrapped in 2024

It would appear, according to Slingo’s study, that Sabrina Carpenter is expected to appear on the majority of Spotify Wrapped playlists, owing to how many playlists the Espresso star currently features in. She tops the list with 7,605 playlist inclusion, with Benson Boone coming second with Beautiful Things appearing on 6,376 playlists.

No Charli XCX on the list again - leading me to wonder if there’s some sort of conspiracy against the Brat singer. Maybe her upcoming remix album potentially featuring Bon Iver might elevate her?

Full top 10 of predicted Spotify Wrapped 2024 artists

Total number of times featured on a Spotify playlist in brackets.

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (7,605) Benson Boone - Beautiful Things (6,376) Billie Eilish - Birds Of A Feather (6,122) Artemas - i like the way you kiss me (5,867) Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe! (5,620) Djo - End of Beginning (5,588) Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us (5,026) Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby (4,836) Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy) (4,662) Post Malone - I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen) (4,463)

Are any of the songs that are predicted to appear on the majority of Spotify Wrapped 2024 playlists ones that you know are going to appear on yours? Are you as surprised as the writer of this piece that Charli XCX is nowhere to be seen? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.