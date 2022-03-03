Annie Mac, Greg James and Carl Cox headline 10th anniversary of Goodwood's Three Friday Nights

DJ Carl Cox in a previous appearance at Goodwood's Three Friday Nights. He is back for 3FN 2022 on June 17. Picture by Jayson Fong

The racecourse-based series, presented by heycar, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022.

Award-winning Radio 1 Breakfast Show DJ, Greg James kicks things off on June 3, spinning the decks for an evening of party anthems. Iconic music producer and former Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac follows on June 10, before Ibiza king, house and techno veteran, Carl Cox takes to the stage for the finale on June 17.

Known as a maverick for mixing up familiar hard-hitting party tunes with influences spanning all strains of dance music across the decades, Greg is making his debut on The Downs. From chart-topping genres including rock, indie, dance and R&B it’s got all the ingredients for an unforgettable evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party continues with high energy and good vibes from Annie Mac. Known as the ‘Queen of Radio’ she has an ear for innovative, emerging talent and a ground-breaking fusion of sounds. With an eclectic taste, her set will be peppered with her own, up to the minute remixes and classic tracks.

Back by popular demand is another pioneer and stalwart of the British music scene – Carl Cox.

In a career spanning five decades, Cox is perhaps known best for his unprecedented 15 year residency at the legendary Space Ibiza. He was a key part of Britain’s exploding rave scene in the late ’80s and early ’90s and has been a prolific producer ever since.

The DJ sets follow an evening of horseracing. After the last race has been run and the sun sets, the parade ring transforms into a laser-lit dancefloor.

Mat Moakes, heycar CEO said: ‘We couldn’t be more excited for live music events to make their long overdue return to our summer calendars.

‘At heycar we are all about dialling up the feelgood factor when you buy a car and with Ibiza behemoth, Carl Cox behind the decks for the closing party, Three Friday Nights is sure to hit all the same notes.

‘It’s a stellar line-up from start to finish and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Goodwood Racecourse for the first time.’

Adult tickets start from £40, with Juniors (13-17) starting from £30. Hospitality and VIP packages are also available.

Go to Goodwood.com or call 01243 755055.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron