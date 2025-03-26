The Darkness at Portsmouth Guildhall: 'Justin Hawkins is equal parts panto dame and rockstar' | Review

Justin Hawkins of The Darkness at Portsmouth Guildhall, March 25, 2025. Picture by Paul Windsor

Mobile phones at gigs have been a divisive topic for some time now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some acts ask politely – and some not so politely – to put them away. Some don’t care. Others insist you check them in.

However, I have never seen an act humiliate their audience into submission, and still have the crowd love them for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But then most bands don't have Justin Hawkins as a frontman at their disposal. His brand of belligerent, don't give two hoots, charisma has always been part of The Darkness' appeal.

Halfway through their set, Hawkins asks to borrow a fan’s phone. You might think he's going to take a snap from the stage or a selfie. Nope. He's going to take the mick out of what it looks like to perform to a sea of phones before (possibly) taking a pic down his trousers and then returning it, to huge cheers.

There are noticeably less phones out after that…

Since their all-conquering debut Permission To Land came out in 2003, the musical landscape may have changed and they are no longer the commercial force they once were – wryly commented on in recent single Walking Through Fire – but they remain enough of a live draw to sell out venues like The Guildhall. And, with a cheeky jab at chart rivals Mumford and Sons, are still pushing for a number one album with new release Dreams on Toast.

The set draws heavily on Permission... and Dreams..., with a smattering of other tracks from the back catalogue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opener – and new number – Rock and Roll Party Cowboy sets out their stall perfectly, it’s a hard-rocking track, patently aware of its own absurdity.

And then it’s a killer one-two from Permission... – Growing on Me and Get Your Hands Off My Woman.

Throughout Hawkins is equal parts foul-mouthed panto dame and rockstar. It’s a role he’s spent two decades honing, and he’s got it nailed. There’s playful banter with the crowd, silly audience participation dance routines, that incredible falsetto, and guitar solos aplenty.

But of course, it’s not just Hawkins up there – his brother Dan on guitar is a more earthy, black-leather-jacket-and-jeans rocker, cranking out the riffs. And bassist Frankie Poullain is just one of those guys who looks effortlessly cool while playing. Drummer Rufus Tiger Taylor even gets to come out and croon what appears to be a love song to his dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The berserker stomp of Barbarian is frenzied genius, and we even get a verse and chorus of Led Zep’s Immigrant Song – who else could pull off that howl outside of Robert Plant? – as a teaser to main set closer, I Believe in a Thing Called Love.

It’s all brilliantly barmy, and It Rocks Large Ones.

‘Ridicule is nothing to be scared of’ Adam Ant once sang. It’s a maxim The Darkness live by, and long may they do so.