Have your say

TICKETS for The Killers huge show at St Mary’s Stadium next summer have gone on sale.

The band will play the show in Hampshire on Wednesday, June 3 next year, with support from Blossoms, as part of their 2020 UK stadium tour.

The Killers have announced a show in Southampton

Unsurprisingly they have proved hugely popular – so if you haven’t had chance to buy them yet you are probably wondering if any are left?

Here’s what you need to know:

When did tickets go on sale?

The pre-sale started on Wednesday morning and general sale began at 9am today.

Can I still get tickets?

The Killers are one of the most popular bands in the world and tickets have proved hugely popular for the tour so far.

Here’s what is left on major ticketing sites:

Ticketmaster

According to the website, they have some tickets remaining but they will set you back a pretty penny.

The lowest price is for the VIP standing which start at £145 each.

READ MORE: Top tips for getting tickets to see The Killers

There are some VIP seating tickets for £150 each also remaining, as well as platinum tickets ranging from £170 to £190.

Bronze hospitality packages at £239 per ticket and Silver hospitality packages which will set you back £309 each.

Ticketmaster are also selling resale tickets ranging from £173.79 to £191.04 per ticket.

Click here to go to Ticketmaster’s website.

See Tickets

Options for tickets on this website are a bit better than Ticketmaster.

While pitch standing and the cheaper seated tickets have sold out, there are some more affordable options than Ticketmaster.

Seated tickets for £71.50 to £93.50 are still available from See Tickets.

There are also VIP packages starting at £150 up to £309 available.

Click here for a link to See Tickets website.

Have you managed to get tickets? Let us know in the comments below!