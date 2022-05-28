The Killers: Can you still get tickets for Southampton show at St Mary's Stadium?

THE Killers are set to perform a HUGE show in Hampshire next week.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 10:28 am

Brandon Flowers and the gang will play the long-delayed concert at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton on Monday.

Originally announced in November 2019, the concert was due to take place in June 2020.

The Killers perform on stage during the Isle of Wight festival at Seaclose Park, Newport. Picture: David Jensen/PA Wire

However due to the pandemic the ‘Imploding The Mirage’ tour was delayed.

It was initially pushed back to 2021, but was then delayed again to 2022.

But after years of waiting, The Killers will play in Southampton on Monday.

Demand for tickets was huge when they initially went on sale in November 2019 and many people missed out.

However you might be wondering if there is still time to get one?

Here’s all you need to know:

Is The Killers show at St Mary’s Stadium sold out?

When tickets went on sale in 2019, they sold out.

The FAQ section on Southampton F.C’s website reads: ‘Tickets have now SOLD OUT. If you visit the Ticketmaster website, resales may be available.’

Can you still buy tickets and how much do they cost?

Ticketmaster is showing ‘low availability’ for tickets at the Southampton show.

This includes:

- General admission – standing room only – £71.50 each

- Seated ticket – £71.50 each

Click this link here to buy tickets from Ticketmaster here.

