The Saw Doctors announce UK festival exclusive for Wickham Festival 2022

The Irish roots-rock legends join a line-up including Martha Wainwright, Skinny Lister, The Levellers, Show of Hands and Gilbert O’Sullivan, plus many more over its four-day run from August 4-7.

Guitarist Leo Moran said: ‘It’s a Blues Brothers moment here in The Saw Doctors’ camp. To quote John Belushi’s character Jake: “We’re putting the band back together”.

‘What a relief it is to go playing live again after two years of Covid.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Saw Doctors play their first UK date in five years at Wickham Festival on August 5, 2022.

Since forming in 1986, The Saw Doctors have built up a reputation as an unmissable live band.

In 2017, the popular Irish band sold out a 10 date UK tour which included multiple sell-out shows at London’s Shepherd’s Bush and at Glasgow Barrowland.

Their date at the Wickham is a major coup for the festival’s organisers. The band also announced four UK dates this November and December, which have all already sold out.

Organiser Peter Chegwyn said: ‘The Saw Doctors are long-standing favourites here and the response has been amazing with ticket sales taking a real boost with fans eager to see their return to these shores after so long away.

‘They have had a four-year break from touring, partly because of the pandemic. But now they are ready to hit the road again. As soon as we heard they were playing live once more, we put in a call to persuade them to come over specially for us.

‘It is a huge deal for us to get them and we are thrilled they agreed.

‘I know other festivals wanted them but I like to think they chose us because of our unique atmosphere and the fact they always get such a good reception.’

Lead singer Davy Carton said: ‘We are very excited to be coming back to Wickham. It is an event which is very close to our hearts – we love playing there.

‘The atmosphere is very special and the crowd are always amazing. We are aiming to give them a real party. It is going to be a great night, the sort where I almost wish I was in the crowd.’

Fellow founder member Moran added: ‘We are really looking forward to be back playing live and Wickham was an obvious choice for our first visit back to the UK. We have so many friends there and now we can’t wait to get back on stage again.’

The Saw Doctors will headline the Friday night, with The Waterboys closing the event on Sunday, August 7.

Mr Chegwyn added: ‘It is a fantastic line-up packed with plenty of old favourites plus a lot of new bands too.

‘It is a great mix and one which is proving popular with tickets selling fast, even more so since we announced the Saw Doctors.

‘The most important thing though is the atmosphere which will remain the same as we revert to two big top stages now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted.’

Four-day tickets for the family-friendly event are £200 for adults, with under-16s half price and under-10’s free.