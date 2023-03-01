Tom Simons, known as TommyInnit, exploded in popularity for his Minecraft and comedy videos across all his social platforms. His entertaining livestreams on the gaming website Twitch have caught the eye of adoring fans around the world.

The tour, Annoying At First, will be starting soon, with shows taking place in several major cities. Here is everything you need to know about the young gamer and his tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: 10 pictures of the night metal band Slipknot were banned from Portsmouth Guildhall

TommyInnit is going on tour across the UK.

Most Popular

Who is TommyInnit?

Tom Simons is 19 years old and from Nottingham. He started streaming on Twitch in 2017, primarily playing Stardew Valley and Terraria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young gamer always had YouTube and Twitch on his mind. He originally had a channel called Channelnutpig in 2013, but shut it down after he was bullied at school for having it.

TommyInnit rose to prominence by appearing on high profile Minecraft servers – collaborating with higher-profile content creators. In December of 2019, one of Tom’s videos was played on the school projector in a lesson by his teacher, Mr Brett.

TommyInnit tour dates.

How did TommyInnit become famous?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TommyInnit always wanted to try out video editing and produce entertaining Minecraft clips. His YouTube channel took off after he was invited onto the Dream SMP Minecraft server.

He posted stream highlights from the server, and after more videos and vlogs, his channel grew to over 10 million subscribers. Combining a strong work ethic and allocating more of his time – starting during the Covid-19 lockdown – TommyInnit has never looked back since.

He told the BBC: ‘I always wanted to just try video editing and make silly little jokes in Minecraft. Then, when it started taking off, I was like oh, you can be like DanTDM, you can be a professional YouTuber - this isn't a distant dream, and so I stuck with it.’

Tom describes himself as a professional silly man and keeps a strong connection with his audience by regularly posting on multiple platforms. One of these is TikTok, with Tom’s short-form sketches comedy sketches on the app are watched by millions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Family of Fareham nurse who died of sudden thrombosis are calling for more public awareness

TommyInnit surpassed one billion views on YouTube by the age of 17 and has over 50 million subscribers across all of his platforms. He also holds two Guinness World Records; for being the most followed Minecraft channel on Twitch and hosting the most-watched Minecraft stream.

Annoying At First tour and how to get tickets

The Annoying At First tour is a continuation of his debut headline stage show ‘TommyInnit & Friends’. Crowds flocked to the event in 2022, selling out the Brighton Dome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be joined by some of YouTube’s biggest names on his new tour, including Badlinu, Jack Manifold and other surprise guests. Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 9.30am, with shows being performed throughout June.

They will be available on the gigsandtours and ticketmaster websites. The closest events to Portsmouth are being held at the Brighton Centre, Bournemouth International Centre and London Eventim Apollo.

Full list of Annoying At First tour dates