Touring brass band returns to Hampshire

Touring 28-piece band, Oddfellows Brass, is bringing its popular performance back to Bitterne’s Pear Tree Church Hall on Saturday 8 November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ticketed public concert, organised by local friendship group Southampton Oddfellows, starts at 2pm.

Most Popular

The Leicestershire-based band regularly competes at local and national level and is returning to the area following a well-received concert at the same venue in October 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two-hour show – with an interval – covers genres such as classical, opera and stage and film, as well as traditional brass band works and compositions.

Oddfellows Brass in performance

Rob Boulter is the Founder and former Musical Director of Oddfellows Brass, and still plays in the band today. He said: “If you’ve never been to a brass concert before, our show is an ideal place to start while still being right up the street of seasoned concert-goers.

“We love traveling up and down the country and bringing our music for all to enjoy – there’s nothing better than seeing audiences singing and dancing along.”

Tickets for the concert cost £10 and they are available by contacting Social Organiser Yvonne Kiley-Fuller on [email protected] or 07977 360 978.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Cawte, Branch Secretary at Southampton Oddfellows, said: “Oddfellows Brass were spectacular last year and we’re delighted to be able to welcome them back so even more people in the community can enjoy the show.

Oddfellows Brass in performance

“If you can’t join us for this one, don’t worry. We’ve plenty more brilliant community events coming up.”

Southampton hosts regular meetups in Totton, Bitterne and Gosport. Upcoming events, to which all are welcome, include a games afternoon at Sarisbury Green Community Centre at 2pm on Thursday 20 November and guest speaker Rosemarie Tiffen discussing her career as a Tribunal Judge at Totton and Eling Community Centre at 8pm on Wednesday 3 December.

The Oddfellows is one of the UK’s oldest and largest friendly societies and has sponsored and supported the band since its formation in 1981.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Society, which aims to improve people’s lives through friendship and support, also hosts around 70 free online events every month that are accessible to everyone.

As well as the social events, Oddfellows members can access a wide range of benefits, including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also volunteering opportunities and the chance to contribute to fundraising initiatives.

Contact Yvonne or visit www.oddfellows.co.uk for more information about Southampton Oddfellows. There will also be opportunities to learn more about the Society on the day.

More information about Oddfellows Brass can be found at www.oddfellowsbrass.co.uk.