While Glastonbury, TRNSMT and Leeds and Reading continue to survive despite a cost of living crisis and inflation to boot, some of even the most lucrative of festivals have fallen foul of poor ticket sales, a disastrous year causing damage to good will, or just simply it’s unaffordable to run anymore.
We’ve taken a look at 13 music festivals (some of which this writer has attended and shed tears for too) that once were cornerstones of the UK festival calendar, only to fade away into distant memories - or in one case, deep regrets.
Did you attend any of these festivals yourself? Let us know by leaving a comment below, but without further ado, here’s 13 UK music festivals “in memoriam."
1. Phoenix Festival
The Phoenix Festival, established in 1993 by John Vincent Power of the Mean Fiddler Music Group, aimed to rival the likes of Glastonbury and Reading, offering a four-day experience at Long Marston Airfield, near Stratford-upon-Avon. In 1996, after a particularly problematic event where many attendees missed David Bowie's performance due to logistical issues, including extreme heat and water shortages, the festival was forced to shut down in 1997 due to poor ticket sales and financial instability. | Getty Images
2. V Festival
V Festival, also known as V Fest, was a staple in the UK music festival scene from 1996 to 2017. It was held simultaneously at two locations, Hylands Park in Chelmsford and Weston Park in South Staffordshire, with performances rotating between sites on Saturday and Sunday. The festival's innovative format and large scale, with capacities of 90,000 at each site in its final years, made it one of the most popular events in the UK. In 2017, Richard Branson announced that the festival would be discontinued, and the following year, a new event, "Rize Festival," was launched in its place, although it failed to capture the same spirit.
| Getty Images
3. T In The Park
T in the Park was a major Scottish music festival that ran from 1994 to 2016, sponsored by Tennents Lager. Initially held at Strathclyde Park in Lanarkshire, the festival moved to the disused Balado airfield in Perth and Kinross in 1997, where it grew significantly in size, attracting up to 255,000 attendees by 2003. However, T in the Park faced growing challenges, particularly after moving to Strathallan Castle in 2015. The 2016 event was marred by the tragic deaths of three festival-goers and reports of anti-social behaviour at the campsite. These issues led to the festival's cancellation in 2017. | Getty Images
4. Global Gathering
Global Gathering was a prominent electronic dance music festival that ran from 2001 to 2014, attracting crowds with its diverse line-up of electronic acts across genres like house, trance, drum and bass, and dubstep. The UK leg, held annually at Long Marston Airfield near Stratford-upon-Avon, became a major fixture in the global EDM scene. In 2014, after 13 years, Global Gathering UK was put on hiatus for review, and it was officially announced in October 2014 that the event would not take place in 2015, marking the end of an era. | AFP via Getty Images