Ukraine Fest takes over Staggeringly Good with day of music, stalls, and family fun in aid of British Red Cross appeal

Ukraine Fest runs from midday to midnight tomorrow – Saturday, May 20 – at Staggeringly Good Brewery on Rodney Road in Milton.

All funds raised from the day go to the British Red Cross appeal for Ukraine.

Lou Licourinos was inspired to put on the event after being touched by the plight of Ukrainian friends and their relatives.

The Tonic Ska Choir will be providing the first live music of the day. Picture by Paul Windsor

‘It breaks you heart what’s happening,’ says Lou, from Southsea.

‘I couldn’t just do nothing. I thought I could put on a little fete-thing – I DJ, so I’ve got a lot of contacts in the music world. Once I found the venue, it snowballed.

‘People have been so generous and kind – it’s been overwhelming.’

Lou Licourinos, the organiser of Ukraine Fest at Staggeringly Good Brewery on May 20, 2022

Live music kicks off at midday with Tonic Ska Choir, with sets throughout the day from Lee and The Freaks, The Moonshine Rascals, AstroModa, Emiliyah & The MightyZ All Stars, Amba Tremain & The Soul Session, 19 Forever, Sophie Irène, Gaz O'D & Friends and Frankie & Glo.

There will also be DJ sets from Hipshaker, Double-O-Soul and Funk Klub, with groovy tunes in the Trailer 54 Disco caravan.

Stand-up comic Matt Roseblade is compering.

There will be children's entertainment, including face-painting and Matt the Magician, plus Peppa Pig, Sonic and JJ will be around too.

Lou added: ‘We’ve sold out online, but there will be some tickets available on the door.

‘People can come and enjoy the market stalls for free, and we’ll be selling raffle tickets downstairs as well, so even if you can’t get a ticket there’s still plenty to do.

‘And not everyone wants to stay all day at things like this – they might want to just come and see a particular band, or just come for a couple of hours, so we’re encouraging people to recycle their wristbands when they leave, which means we can resell their ticket.’

Lou will also be DJing in the evening. ‘I have a full-time job at the university, but organising this has become a full-time job on top of that!