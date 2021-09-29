Freshers' Fortnight is around the corner for fresh-faced first year students.

Every year many students descend to the city to start the next step of their academic career at The University of Portsmouth, but not without arranging what nights out they're going to take part in during Fresher's Fortnight.

Other universities hold a ‘Freshers’ Week’ for first year students, whilst Portsmouth stretches out their events over a two-week period.

During Fresher's Fortnight, there will be many events and opportunities for students to make new friends, experience Portsmouth’s nightlife and attend their first lectures as a university student.

This year will be the first official Fresher's Fortnight since 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions in 2020 that halted a majority of freshers' events.

Here's everything students need to know about Freshers' Fortnight this year.

What is a freshers' wristband?

The official freshers' wristband includes all the events that will take part during Freshers' Fortnight.

The wristband will allow students to get access into all the major events taking place this year, including the Moving In Party and Freshers’ Ball.

There is also a separate wristband for those who are going into their second or third year of university.

What are the events this year?

There will be 15 events included with the freshers’ wristband this year and the fortnight of non-stop partying will begin on Sunday, October 3 and end on Sunday, October 17.

These events include:

-Moving In Party on Sunday, October 3

-Abba Disco Fever Freshers’ Special on Monday, October 4

-Freshers’ Big Night Out on Tuesday, October 5

-Purple Wednesday on Wednesday, October 6

-'Is It Thursday?' on Thursday, October 7

-Eskimo Project on Friday, October 8

-Oh La La on Saturday, October 9

-Freshers’ Rave featuring Dimension, 220 Kid and residents on Sunday, October 10

-Disco Fever featuring The Shapeshifters on Monday, October 11

-Dirty Disco on Tuesday, October 12

-Purple Wednesday on Wednesday, October 13

-'Is It Thursday?' on Thursday, October 14

-Eskimo Project on Friday, October 15

-Oh La La on Saturday, October 16

-Freshers’ Ball featuring Tom Zanetti, Rewire and more on Sunday, October 17.

Events will vary depending on whether you have purchased the freshers’ wristband or the second and third year wristband.

How much does the wristband cost?

This year's freshers' wristband will set students back by £35 plus a booking fee.

Single tickets for a majority of the events are also available.

Both tickets and wristband can be purchased from the Eskimo11 website.

Students are advised to only purchase tickets from the official website.

What other events are taking part during Freshers Fortnight?

Welcome Month may have already begun in the city but there's plenty of events still to come for students.

First year students can expect a course induction during the first week of Freshers’ Fortnight (October 4-8).

There will also be a Freshers' Fayre that will take place during the same week.

Students will be able to find the fayre at The Student's Union on Cambridge Road, Portsmouth and it will be on every day from 10am until 4pm.

There will be many freebies up for grabs at the event, as well as discounts including Domino's Pizza.

Every day of the fayre will be different and it will give first year students the chance to sign up to societies such as Swimming, Football, Quidditch, Dance and many more.

For more information about the freshers’ welcome month, go to the Portsmouth Student Union website.

