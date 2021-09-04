Here's a list of great pubs to visit for a freshers pub crawl in Portsmouth.

University of Portsmouth: The ultimate Albert Road pub crawl that Portsmouth Freshers need to know

Portsmouth is home to many local pubs and bars, but where is the best place for a pub crawl?

By Charlotte Hawes
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 5:29 pm

With Portsmouth Freshers’ week just a few weeks away, preparations for the first term of University are now in full swing. Portsmouth has an array of vibrant pubs and bars that are sure to make a great night out for all new Pompey students. Whether you're keen for pub golf, or just fancy some new Saturday night shenanigans, there is something for every fresher in Portsmouth.

We've put together the ultimate pub crawl for upcoming Portsmouth Freshers’. This list will allow students to get to know their new home on a whole different level.

Make sure to click through the whole gallery to see the different pubs that are great for a local pub crawl.

1. The Bold Forester, Albert Road

All the best Pompey pub crawls start on Albert Road and what better place to start than the Bold Forester. This pub has a large beer garden for big groups and even sells cocktails on tap for those who prefer something fruity!

2. The Leopold Tavern, Albert Road

Across the road from the Bold Forrester is the Leopold Tavern. With 5 shots for £5, this pub is great for students who are after a cheap round.

3. The Royal Albert, Albert Road

The next stop on the pub crawl is The Royal Albert. There's 2-4-1 cocktails on offer and this local even has a DJ on Saturday nights if you fancy a quick boogie before the next pub.

4. The Kings, Albert Road

A short stroll further up Albert Road and you will find The Kings. This independent pub is well known for its vodka jelly shots which are a huge hit with students, as well as their beer and spirit selection.

