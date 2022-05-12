The two-day spectacular will take place at the historic grounds of Fort Nelson where visitors can go back in time with traditional rides and a host of old-fashioned activities and stalls on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19

Rides include a steam carousel, swing boats, a Ferris wheel and a pepper-pot helter-skelter which will be in full swing across the weekend.

A coconut shy, tin-can alley and a traditional test-your-strength machine will be among fairground stalls as well as a Punch and Judy show, fortune teller and a Victorian photo booth to capture memories of the fair.

A Victorian fair returns to Fort Purbrook this summer.

Children can also take on the challenge of the fair’s assault course while Victorian costumed characters roam the fair talking to visitors with three performances during the day.

Fort Nelson held a Victorian fair last year to mark 150 years of soldiers arriving at the fort and due to its huge success, the event is being held for a second year running.

Elizabeth Puddick, public engagement manager, said: ‘The fair was such a success last year that we wanted to repeat the event.

‘The Victorian fort is a unique backdrop for the rides so do come along and enjoy the fun of the fair – but remember to book in advance as numbers are limited.’

The event is free for under 3s and children under 1.2m will need to be accompanied on the rides. This year the fair offers two rides especially for toddlers.

Refreshments will be available from an on-site café, outdoor kiosk and a candy floss stall.

Bookings must be made in advance as capacity is limited with arrival times on tickets between 10am and 2pm.

Fort Nelson will close at 5pm.

The Parade Ground will be closed to non-ticket holders for the weekend of the event. But the museum will be open as usual for visitors to discover the history of Fort Nelson.