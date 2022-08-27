Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Declan McKenna captured the mood as he took to the stage for the second day of Victorious Festival, with Paolo Nutini, Bastille, and Sugababes making top billing.

It’s been a special day for one festival goer: nine-year-old Amy Wright - attending her first ever festival - met her favourite band Sports Team by luck, as they saw the super-fan waving to them as they went to leave the backstage area of the Castle Stage, which opened today.

‘It was amazing’, a beaming Amy said.

Victorious Festival continued on Saturday afternoon with some huge bands performing on the Common Stage. Pictured - Declan McKenna. Photos by Alex Shute

A huge crowd gathered for Paolo Nutini, who lit up the common with his technicolour light show, with other smaller tents and stages also packed.

But drivers beware - the event has seen some attendees and residents caught in traffic snaking across the city to the festival site.

North End resident Charlene Barr, attending with her two children and her mother said: ‘Traffic is bad coming in from the Naval Base, but because I’m from here I went in down the Old Portsmouth Way and cut across. If I had in the traffic, it would have taken 35 minutes from the city centre to get here.’

Amy with older sister Olivia, 15, and dad Chris Wright, 35. Victorious 2022 was Amy's first ever festival. Picture: Richard Lemmer.

Unfortunately for James Scott, driving from Cosham, he and his friends got caught up in the traffic.

He said: ‘It did take us 35 minutes from around Guildhall Square. It took us longer to get here from (the town centre) than it did to get into town from Cosham.’

Despite the problems, James said he would still drive if he came back. He said: ‘It’s worth it for bringing beers in the van.’

Victorious Festival continued on Saturday afternoon with some huge bands including Paolo Nutini headlining the Common Stage. Pictured - Paolo Nutini. Photos by Alex Shute.

But festival goer Jamie Suttie may have had the longest drive to see the live music in person. Jamie has driven for nine hours from Scotland to Portsmouth to come to Victorious and see his friend Jack Taylor and his partner Amelia Dunn - who had a much shorter journey to Southsea from Gosport.

While Jamie is keen to see Paolo Nutini, both Jack and Amelia are ready for Sam Fender. Amelia added: 'It's been really good so far.'

Tomorrow sees Sophie Ellis Bextor, Nothing But Thieves, The Libertines and many more bringing the three-day extravaganza to a close.