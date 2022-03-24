Bombay Bicycle Club

Following rave reviews for their last studio album, Everything Else Has Gone Wrong, Bombay Bicycle Club will perform on Friday evening, with a mixture of acoustic melodies, energetic instrumentals and throbbing basslines.

Also added to the bill are indie-electro giants, Metronomy. Fresh from the release of their seventh album Small World, they will perform on Sunday for a special festival set full of dancefloor masterpieces.

Three-times Mercury prize nominated Anna Calvi will perform on Friday. As well as writing the music for the BBC’s massive hit show, the hugely talented songwriter and guitarist will enchant the crowds of Southsea with her romantic, atmospheric pop tracks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Embrace

English rock band Embrace play on Sunday. With seven studio albums full of anthems like All You Good Good People and Gravity, they are guaranteed to be a festival highlight.

Four piece The Reytons also join the line-up following the release of their debut album Kids Off The Estate last year. Expect a set full of down-to-earth indie hits from the South Yorkshire band.

Also joining the ever-expanding bill is enchanting singer-songwriter Dodie, veteran singer songwriter Stephen Fretwell, Canadian blues rock duo The Blue Stones, singer songwriter Bessie Turner, the feted Fiona Bevan and sea shanty favourites The Longest Johns.

Victorious Festival 2022 Metronomy, by Alex Lambert

Other confirmed additions across the weekend include an eclectic mix of exciting and up-and-coming artists including Maya Delilah, Honeyglaze, Beren Olivia, Margo Cilker and hometown hero Harvey Jay Dodgson.

All of the acts announced today join a thrilling line-up including headliners Sam Fender, Paolo Nutini and Stereophonics alongside psych-rock veterans Primal Scream, indie-rock legends The Libertines, the platinum-selling Anne-Marie, indie legends James, pop royalty Sugababes, disco diva Sophie Ellis-Bextor and award-winning singer-songwriter Becky Hill.

Festival director Andy Marsh said: ‘’We’ve worked so hard to make sure we have a huge mix of artists and genres for this year’s festival.

‘Adding these incredible artists to the line-up we’ve already announced with headline acts from Stereophonics to Paolo Nutini, it’s safe to say this year’s festival will be one to remember!”

Anna Calvi has been added to the bill of Victorious Festival 2022. Picture by Maisie Cousins

Tickets for Victorious Festival, which takes place on Southsea Common from August 26-28, are on sale now from £45 per day, plus fees.

Go to victoriousfestival.co.uk.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron