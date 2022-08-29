Victorious Festival 2022: Pictures show Southsea Common being cleaned up
The party is over – and the clean-up started early this morning.
Victorious festival concluded last night with a headline set from Sam Fender, and after three days of top-quality music – and other entertainment – the big tidy-up operation has started.
Teams worked through the night to make a start and this morning bin lorries were being loaded up with rubbish as dumpsters were emptied of their contents.
Over the coming days the fences and stages will be dismantled.