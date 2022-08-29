Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clearing the Victorious festival site early on Monday morning. Picture: Mike Cooter (290822)

Victorious festival concluded last night with a headline set from Sam Fender, and after three days of top-quality music – and other entertainment – the big tidy-up operation has started.

Teams worked through the night to make a start and this morning bin lorries were being loaded up with rubbish as dumpsters were emptied of their contents.

A litter bin on the common waiting to be cleared after the festival

Over the coming days the fences and stages will be dismantled.

Part of the shift of 35 litter pickers who have been working the site since Sunday night

One of several teams from TJ Waste working to clear the site since 6am Monday morning

A lone early-moning dog walker makes her way through the yet-to-be-cleared festival site

The scene early this morning

Tidying up

The refuse collection vehicle is filled up

Piles ready to be collected

Some of the hundreds of dumpsters already emptied early on Monday morning after the festival

A crushed gin bottle on the common - sneakily taken into the festival despite the strict no-glass rule