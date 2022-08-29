News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Victorious Festival 2022: Pictures show Southsea Common being cleaned up

The party is over – and the clean-up started early this morning.

By Tom Morton
Monday, 29th August 2022, 3:32 pm
Clearing the Victorious festival site early on Monday morning. Picture: Mike Cooter (290822)
Clearing the Victorious festival site early on Monday morning. Picture: Mike Cooter (290822)

Victorious festival concluded last night with a headline set from Sam Fender, and after three days of top-quality music – and other entertainment – the big tidy-up operation has started.

SEE ALSO: The best Victorious pictures from Sunday

Teams worked through the night to make a start and this morning bin lorries were being loaded up with rubbish as dumpsters were emptied of their contents.

A litter bin on the common waiting to be cleared after the festival

Most Popular

    Over the coming days the fences and stages will be dismantled.

    Part of the shift of 35 litter pickers who have been working the site since Sunday night
    One of several teams from TJ Waste working to clear the site since 6am Monday morning
    A lone early-moning dog walker makes her way through the yet-to-be-cleared festival site
    The scene early this morning
    Tidying up
    The refuse collection vehicle is filled up
    Piles ready to be collected
    Some of the hundreds of dumpsters already emptied early on Monday morning after the festival
    A crushed gin bottle on the common - sneakily taken into the festival despite the strict no-glass rule
    More rubbish to be collected
    Sam Fender