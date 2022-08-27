Victorious Festival 2022: Stereophonics, James and more thrill crowds on the opening day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following heavy downpours earlier this week, the first day of the festival was blessed with perfect weather.

It marks the festival’s second year after its hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moving from one historic crisis to another, spiking inflation has pushed the price of an ice cream up to £5, while a pint can cost £7 – but the costly confectionary did little to dampen spirits of those in Southsea Common, with attendees out to make the most of the summer’s last big weekend.

The Stereophonics performing on the Common Stage on Friday night. Photos by Alex Shute

Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie – wearing a suit covered in the red-and-yellow psychedelic cover art of the band’s hit Screamadelica album – kicked off the music at the Common Stage, playing hits like Rocks, Movin’ On Up, and Country Girl.

Self Esteem, who was nominated for the Mercury Prize with her latest album Prioritise Pleasure, kept the crowd entertained with an energetic and passionate set that will have won over some new fans.

During James’ set, frontman Tim Booth really got into the moment during the band’s set as he dived into the audience for a spot of crowdsurfing.

Crowds enjoying Anna Calvi performing on the Common Stage Photos by Alex Shute

Welsh rockers Stereophonics returned to Victorious for the day’s headline slot – they last played here in 2017 – and brought the day to a climax with a hit-packed set, playing the likes of Have a Nice Day and Dakota.

On the opening day, the only other stages playing music were in The World Music Village, which featured a headlining set from latin and disco DJs The Gustavo Brothers who got the crowd jumping.

Meanwhile at the village’s second stage, The People’s Lounge, rootsier fare from local acts was on offer, with folk from former Guide Award winner Megan Linford and Day of The Rabblement, and Americana from Hometown Show. In the evening, Portsmouth-based hip-hop crews took over with Word of Mouth, Portsmouth Radar and WRS taking their turns to shine.

James's frontman Tim Booth moments before he went crowdsurfing at the Common Stage. Photos by Alex Shute

A new addition to the site this year is the Neighbourhood Eats area, offering discounted pitches to restaurants and food outlets from across the city and Hampshire.

For traders Southsea Deli the £500 pitch fee is far below the usual thousand as of pounds that the business would pay at a festival.

Owner Daniel Nowland said the festival seemed to have listened to feedback about high costs from last year. He said: ‘Last year they wanted £3,000. I think they realised if they wanted to attract local businesses they needed better deals.’

George Coleman, owner of pizza van Stones Throw at Portchester Gala last May, added: ‘The Neighbourhood Eats area makes a big difference.

‘You have to book festivals far in advance, and we don’t have a big pot of money to cover the costs of festivals, but because they put on this bit here, we were able to get in.’

And wheelchair user Polly Frank praised organisers for making the site accessible. She said: ‘It’s really accessible. There’s an accessible entrance and it’s easy getting around.’ Ben added: ‘We had a horrible experience about 10 years ago at Reading Festival - it rained and we were dragging the wheelchair through the mud.’

Today the full site will be open, with the kids’ arena, as well as comedy and literature tents, plus 11 musical stages.