The musical extravaganza is returning to Southsea Common, with festival-goers flocking to Portsmouth today.

It will run from today until Sunday evening.

Victorious Festival 2022 during sound checks on August 26. Picture: Alex Shute.

Stereophonics will be headlining the Common Stage today, with Primal Scream and Bombay Bicycle Club also scheduled to perform.

If you’re planning on going to the festival, you might be wondering how much drinks cost, and what is available.

Prices may vary depending on which tent you go to.

Here is the drinks list and how much they cost:

Draught Beer and Cider (half pints available on request)

Amstel – £6.50 – Pint

Strongbow Original – £6.50 – Pint

Strongbow Dark Fruits – £6.50 – Pint

Spirits – pre-mixed

Smirnoff vodka and Cola – 250ml – £9

Captain Morgans rum and Cola – 250ml – £9

Gordons gin and tonic – 250ml – £9

Gordons Pink gin and tonic – 250ml – £9

Spirits

Absolut Vodka – 25ml – £7.50 – 50ml – £9.50

Beefeater Gin – 25ml – £7.50 – 50ml – £9.50

Beefeater Pink Gin – 25ml – £7.50 – 50ml – £9.50

Sailor Jerrys Spiced Rum – 25ml – £7.50 – 50ml – £9.50

Jack Daniels – 25ml – £8 – 50ml – £10

You can upgrade to a Redbull mixer for £1.50

Packaged Beer and Cider

Heineken – 330ml – £6

Heineken Zero – 330ml – £6

Strongbow Ultra – 330ml – £6

Old Mout Pineapple and Raspberry – 330ml – £6.50

Brixton Reliance Pale Ale – 330ml – £6.50

StaggerSaurus Pale Ale – 330ml – £6.50

Soft Drinks

Coke – 330ml – £3

Coke Zero – 330ml – £3

Spirte – 330ml – £3

Water – 330ml – £2.50 (water is also available at free fountains)

Wine

Red – 187ml – £7.50 – 750ml – £30

White – 187ml – £7.50 – 750ml – £30

Rose – 187ml – £7.50 – 750ml – £30

Prosecco

Prosecco Glass – 125ml – £8.50

Miami Cocktails

Bellini Spritz – 250ml – £8.50

Margarita Spritz – 250ml – £8.50

Mimosa Spritz – 250ml – £8.50

Sangria Spritz – 250ml – £8.50