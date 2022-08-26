Victorious Festival 2022: This is how much drinks cost at the Portsmouth festival
VICTORIOUS Festival is getting underway and it is sure to be a fantastic weekend.
The musical extravaganza is returning to Southsea Common, with festival-goers flocking to Portsmouth today.
It will run from today until Sunday evening.
Stereophonics will be headlining the Common Stage today, with Primal Scream and Bombay Bicycle Club also scheduled to perform.
If you’re planning on going to the festival, you might be wondering how much drinks cost, and what is available.
Prices may vary depending on which tent you go to.
Here is the drinks list and how much they cost:
Draught Beer and Cider (half pints available on request)
Amstel – £6.50 – Pint
Strongbow Original – £6.50 – Pint
Strongbow Dark Fruits – £6.50 – Pint
Spirits – pre-mixed
Smirnoff vodka and Cola – 250ml – £9
Captain Morgans rum and Cola – 250ml – £9
Gordons gin and tonic – 250ml – £9
Gordons Pink gin and tonic – 250ml – £9
Spirits
Absolut Vodka – 25ml – £7.50 – 50ml – £9.50
Beefeater Gin – 25ml – £7.50 – 50ml – £9.50
Beefeater Pink Gin – 25ml – £7.50 – 50ml – £9.50
Sailor Jerrys Spiced Rum – 25ml – £7.50 – 50ml – £9.50
Jack Daniels – 25ml – £8 – 50ml – £10
You can upgrade to a Redbull mixer for £1.50
Packaged Beer and Cider
Heineken – 330ml – £6
Heineken Zero – 330ml – £6
Strongbow Ultra – 330ml – £6
Old Mout Pineapple and Raspberry – 330ml – £6.50
Brixton Reliance Pale Ale – 330ml – £6.50
StaggerSaurus Pale Ale – 330ml – £6.50
Soft Drinks
Coke – 330ml – £3
Coke Zero – 330ml – £3
Spirte – 330ml – £3
Water – 330ml – £2.50 (water is also available at free fountains)
Wine
Red – 187ml – £7.50 – 750ml – £30
White – 187ml – £7.50 – 750ml – £30
Rose – 187ml – £7.50 – 750ml – £30
Prosecco
Prosecco Glass – 125ml – £8.50
Miami Cocktails
Bellini Spritz – 250ml – £8.50
Margarita Spritz – 250ml – £8.50
Mimosa Spritz – 250ml – £8.50
Sangria Spritz – 250ml – £8.50
Paloma Spritz – 250ml – £8.50