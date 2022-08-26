News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Victorious Festival 2022: This is how much drinks cost at the Portsmouth festival

VICTORIOUS Festival is getting underway and it is sure to be a fantastic weekend.

By Freddie Webb
Friday, 26th August 2022, 12:16 pm

The musical extravaganza is returning to Southsea Common, with festival-goers flocking to Portsmouth today.

It will run from today until Sunday evening.

Read More

Read More
Victorious Festival 2022 Live Blog: Musical extravaganza returns to Portsmouth t...
Victorious Festival 2022 during sound checks on August 26. Picture: Alex Shute.

Most Popular

    Stereophonics will be headlining the Common Stage today, with Primal Scream and Bombay Bicycle Club also scheduled to perform.

    Other headliners include Paulo Nutini and Sam Fender.

    You can stay fully informed on everything Victorious related on our live blog.

    If you’re planning on going to the festival, you might be wondering how much drinks cost, and what is available.

    Prices may vary depending on which tent you go to.

    Here is the drinks list and how much they cost:

    Draught Beer and Cider (half pints available on request)

    Amstel – £6.50 – Pint

    Strongbow Original – £6.50 – Pint

    Strongbow Dark Fruits – £6.50 – Pint

    Spirits – pre-mixed

    Smirnoff vodka and Cola – 250ml – £9

    Captain Morgans rum and Cola – 250ml – £9

    Gordons gin and tonic – 250ml – £9

    Gordons Pink gin and tonic – 250ml – £9

    Spirits

    Absolut Vodka – 25ml – £7.50 – 50ml – £9.50

    Beefeater Gin – 25ml – £7.50 – 50ml – £9.50

    Beefeater Pink Gin – 25ml – £7.50 – 50ml – £9.50

    Sailor Jerrys Spiced Rum – 25ml – £7.50 – 50ml – £9.50

    Jack Daniels – 25ml – £8 – 50ml – £10

    You can upgrade to a Redbull mixer for £1.50

    Packaged Beer and Cider

    Heineken – 330ml – £6

    Heineken Zero – 330ml – £6

    Strongbow Ultra – 330ml – £6

    Old Mout Pineapple and Raspberry – 330ml – £6.50

    Brixton Reliance Pale Ale – 330ml – £6.50

    StaggerSaurus Pale Ale – 330ml – £6.50

    Soft Drinks

    Coke – 330ml – £3

    Coke Zero – 330ml – £3

    Spirte – 330ml – £3

    Water – 330ml – £2.50 (water is also available at free fountains)

    Wine

    Red – 187ml – £7.50 – 750ml – £30

    White – 187ml – £7.50 – 750ml – £30

    Rose – 187ml – £7.50 – 750ml – £30

    Prosecco

    Prosecco Glass – 125ml – £8.50

    Miami Cocktails

    Bellini Spritz – 250ml – £8.50

    Margarita Spritz – 250ml – £8.50

    Mimosa Spritz – 250ml – £8.50

    Sangria Spritz – 250ml – £8.50

    Paloma Spritz – 250ml – £8.50

    PortsmouthPink Gin