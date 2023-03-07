Victorious Festival 2023: Full line up for the Portsmouth event and how to get tickets

Mumford & Sons will close this year’s three-day event across Southsea Common over the August bank holiday weekend, completing the festival line-up with Kasabian and Jamiroquai previously announced as headliners for the Friday and Saturday night.

The announcement completes the line-up for the event which continues to grow in popularity each year. The musical line up is:

Ricky Wilson of Kaiser Chiefs at Victorious Festival in 2018 Picture: Paul Windsor

Friday, August 25 – Jamiroquai, Pete Tong, Friendly Fires, The Charlatans, Jake Bugg, Circa Waves, Katy B, Mae Muller, the View, DJ Fresh, Cain Ducrot, Newton Fulkner, Billy Nomates, Katy J Pearson, Wunderhorse, The Mary Wallopers, Ellie Dixon, Calum Bowie, Persia Holder, Solv and Blossons.

Saturday, August 26 – Kasabian, Alt-J, Kaiser Chiefs, Bell & Sebastian, the Devine Comedy, Amyl & The Sniffers, the Coral, Pale Waves, Kate Nash, Annie Mac, Shame, Inspiral Carpets, Badly Drawn Boy, Stone, Connie Constance, Matilda Mann, Jules, Tom Speight, Deco, Mychelle, Kayla Grace, Jack Botts and Natalie Imbruglia.

Sunday, August 27 – Mumford & Sons, Ben Howard, Ellie Goulding, Sigrid, The Vaccines, Sea Girls, Jonny Marr, The Enemy, Dylan, Heather Small, The Go! Team, Sigala, ModernLove, Dead Pony, Connor Fyfe, sad Boys Club, Natalie Shay and Hard Fi.

There will also be afternoon comedy sessions on all three days on the special comedy stage set up near to Southsea Skatepark.

Performing will be Omid Djalali and Angelous Epithemou on the Friday hosted by Olivia Lee, Jason Manford and Tom Davis on the Saturday hosted by Kerry Godliman and Dara O’Brian and Zoe Lyons on the Sunday hosted by Andrew Maxwell.

The second tier of early bird tickets are on sale now priced at £60 for adults for a day ticket, £8 for children (aged 5 to 12) and £1 for under fives or £160 for an adult weekend ticket costing £24 for children aged 12 to 5 or £3 for under fives. The ticket prices will rise once the early bird offer ends.

For more details about the August event and to book tickets visit the Victorious website.